Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (4/12/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for April 6-11. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 19. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Laird Holden, Iowa City Regina boys soccer

The senior recorded six goals on his seven shots in a 12-2 victory for the Regals.

Grace Hartford, Iowa Falls-Alden girls soccer

Hartford tallied five goals, leading the Cadets to a 10-0 win over Hampton-Dumont/CAL. The junior also had two assists.

Addison Montag, ADM girls soccer

The freshman knocked in five goals on six shots as the Tigers scored a clean sheet vs. Perry, 9-0.

Rowyn Eischen, Pleasant Valley girls soccer

Eischen scored the game-winning - and only - goal in a 1-0 victory for the Spartans over Davenport Assumption.

Noah Ross, Ankeny Centennial boys track and field

Ross captured the 100 in a loaded field with a time of 10.75 at the Norwalk Coed while also running the first leg of the winning 4x200.

Tenley Heidgerken, Dallas Center-Grimes girls track and field

Heidgerken won the 800 by nearly three seconds and the 3,000 by over 21 seconds at the Norwalk Coed.

Isack Ramadhani, Des Moines Hoover boys soccer

The senior registered six goals and had two assists in a 10-0 win for the Huskies over Fort Dodge.

Abby Chambers, Bondurant-Farrar girls soccer

Chambers tallied six goals and three assists in a 10-0 victory over Carroll.

Morgan Crees, Panorama girls soccer

Crees, a senior, had a foot in eight of the 10 goals scored vs. Grand View Christian, recording five goals and three assists for 13 points.

Shannon Cleary, Sioux City Bishop Heelan girls track and field

Cleary sprinted to gold in the 100, anchored the winning 4x200 and 4x400 relays, and won the long jump at a meet in Sergeant Bluff.

Arianna Melika, Lewis Central girls track and field

Just a freshman, Melika swept the 400-meter races in Sergeant Bluff, winning the open 400 and the 400 hurdles.

Tanner Boonstra, Sioux City East boys track and field

Boonstra, only a sophomore, won the 200, was the anchor on the first place 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and took second in the 100 in Sergeant Bluff.

Keziah Caldwell, Waukee Northwest girls track and field

Competing at her home meet, Caldwell dominated, winning the 100, the 200 and anchoring the 4x100 to victory.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.