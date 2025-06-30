Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (6/29/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 22-28. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anthony Harrington of Midland baseball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, July, 6. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jeremy Anderson, Calamus-Wheatland baseball
The junior blasted two home runs, driving in seven with a double as Calamus-Wheatland picked up an 11-0 victory over Springville.
Colby Den Hartog, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley baseball
Den Hartog tossed a one-hitter, striking out 15 of the 23 batters he faced in a convincing win on the mound.
Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon softball
Gookin pitched her team to a win over Ankeny, 1-0, breaking the school’s career strikeout record in the process as a sophomore.
Eden Ladehoff, BCLUW softball
A freshman, Ladehoff struck out 19 of the 24 batters she faced in a 4-3 win over GMG, allowing just three hits.
Makinley Lutgen, Turkey Valley softball
Lutgen went 6-for-7 with three runs scored and two RBI, recording a double and five singles.
Mariah Myers, St. Edmond softball
Myers, who has signed with Iowa to play softball, hit two home runs in the same inning as the Gaels exploded for 12 in a win over Mason City. Myers drove in six and scored three times in the victory.
Waylon Raue, North Linn baseball
Raue, just a sophomore, was 3-for-3, driving in seven with a home run and a double. He also scored three times for the Lynx.
Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar baseball
Schwiesow continued his strong senior season with a 15-strikeout performance for the Saints as he allowed just three hits in six-plus innings.
Dane Van Mersbergen, North Mahaska baseball
In a high-scoring contest with Montezuma, Van Mersberger went 5-for-5 at the plate with five RBI, ripping a double.
Alysia White, Bettendorf softball
Just a freshman, White put herself on the map with a two-home run, eight-RBI performance for the Bulldogs.
Avery Wilson, Sioux Central softball
Wilson, a junior, hit for the cycle in a win for the Rebels, going 5-for-5 with five runs scored.
