Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (6/7/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 1-6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 14. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Lucas Stearns, Marion baseball

The senior was 4-for-4 with nine RBI and five runs scored, recording three doubles and a triple in a 41-0 victory over South Tama County.

Ethan Stone, Lisbon baseball

Stone went 5-for-6 with three singles and two doubles, scoring four runs and driving in another in a 14-8 win over Springville.

Mack Sims, Newton softball

In a thrilling 12-11 victory over Oskaloosa, Sims led the Cardinals with three home runs, going 4-for-4 while driving in eight and scoring four times.

Porter Kaster, Moulton-Udell baseball

A senior, Kaster stole six bases and scored four times as Moulton-Udell downed Mormon Trail, 16-1.

Lincoln Roethler, Denver baseball

Roethler was magical in a 1-0 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg, striking out 17 while allowing just four hits and no walks on 99 pitches.

Ella Whitney, Wayne softball

Whitney sqwiped seven bases on seven attempts, scoring three runs to lead Wayne past Southwest Valley, 16-0.

Colton Moffit, Baxter baseball

Moffit, a senior, twirled seven innings of two-hit baseball, striking out 17 with just one walk in a 9-0 win over Colo-Nesco.

Brynley Wenig, Danville softball

Just a freshman, Wenig recorded 18 strikeouts and allowed only two hits as Danville topped Hillcrest Academy, 6-1.

Riah Boege, GMG softball

Boege fired off a three-hitter in a 5-1 win over Riceville, striking out 18 batters without issuing a walk.

Danny Andino, Des Moines Hoover boys soccer

Andino tallied a pair of goals as the Huskies won the Class 3A boys state soccer championship, becoming the first Des Moines Public School to hoist the title.

Laird Holden, Iowa City Regina Catholic boys soccer

Holden had a hat trick in the Class 1A title match vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, helping the Regals claim gold, 3-2.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.