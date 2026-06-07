Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (6/7/2026)
Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 1-6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 14. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Lucas Stearns, Marion baseball
The senior was 4-for-4 with nine RBI and five runs scored, recording three doubles and a triple in a 41-0 victory over South Tama County.
Ethan Stone, Lisbon baseball
Stone went 5-for-6 with three singles and two doubles, scoring four runs and driving in another in a 14-8 win over Springville.
Mack Sims, Newton softball
In a thrilling 12-11 victory over Oskaloosa, Sims led the Cardinals with three home runs, going 4-for-4 while driving in eight and scoring four times.
Porter Kaster, Moulton-Udell baseball
A senior, Kaster stole six bases and scored four times as Moulton-Udell downed Mormon Trail, 16-1.
Lincoln Roethler, Denver baseball
Roethler was magical in a 1-0 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg, striking out 17 while allowing just four hits and no walks on 99 pitches.
Ella Whitney, Wayne softball
Whitney sqwiped seven bases on seven attempts, scoring three runs to lead Wayne past Southwest Valley, 16-0.
Colton Moffit, Baxter baseball
Moffit, a senior, twirled seven innings of two-hit baseball, striking out 17 with just one walk in a 9-0 win over Colo-Nesco.
Brynley Wenig, Danville softball
Just a freshman, Wenig recorded 18 strikeouts and allowed only two hits as Danville topped Hillcrest Academy, 6-1.
Riah Boege, GMG softball
Boege fired off a three-hitter in a 5-1 win over Riceville, striking out 18 batters without issuing a walk.
Danny Andino, Des Moines Hoover boys soccer
Andino tallied a pair of goals as the Huskies won the Class 3A boys state soccer championship, becoming the first Des Moines Public School to hoist the title.
Laird Holden, Iowa City Regina Catholic boys soccer
Holden had a hat trick in the Class 1A title match vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, helping the Regals claim gold, 3-2.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker