Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (6/8/2025)

Waukee Northwest's Josie Jones (14) helped the Wolves win the Class 3A Iowa girls soccer state title.
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 2-7. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 15. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Dru Dorsey, Davenport Assumption girls soccer

After recording an assist on the first goal, Dorsey gave the Knights an insurance goal in the second half, helping them win the 1A state title.

Jonathan Giefer, Des Moines East baseball

Giefer belted out four doubles, going 5-for-6 at the plate with a pair of RBI and a run scored.

Taitn Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes baseball

The same week he was tabbed Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa, Gray had a three-home run game, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI.

Alyssa Haugland, Bishop Garrigan softball

Haugland was 5-for-5 with five runs scored, an RBI and a walk in a high-scoring 18-14 win for the Golden Bears.

Maddy Hendershot, Grundy Center softball

Hendershot went 5-for-5 with four RBI, hitting two doubles in a 9-8 win for the Spartans.

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard baseball

Heydon tossed a one-hitter in a 2-0 win, striking out 16 batters with no walks.

Alexandra Hofbauer, Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer

In the 94th minute of extra time, Alexandra Hofbauer found the back of the net as Dallas Center-Grimes claimed the 2A title in double-overtime over Waverly-Shell Rock.

Josie Jones, Waukee Northwest girls soccer

Jones earned captain of the 3A all-tournament team for the Wolves, who won the state title with a 3-2 victory over Linn-Mar. 

Will Litton, Iowa City Regina baseball

Just a sophomore, Litton pitched a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Wilton, striking out 15 batters while facing the minimum at 21.

Collin McClintock, Sioux City East baseball

McClintock recorded three hits, driving in seven runs with a home run and two runs scored.

Taylor Mikesell, English Valleys softball

Mikesell drove in seven runs, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run.

Ella Narmi, Council Bluffs St. Albert softball

Narmi struck out 18 of the 29 batters she faced, allowing just one earned run and four hits.

Keaton Owens, Woodbine softball

In a 26-0 win, Owens had four hits with seven RBI and three runs scored.

Connor Rash, Gilbert boys soccer

Rash capped off an unbeaten season for the Tigers with a hat trick in the 2A championship game, leading Gilbert to a 3-2 victory. 

Kenan Sakanovic, West Des Moines Valley boys soccer

Sakanovic scored in both halves as the Tigers won the 4A state soccer championship.

Brynley Wenig, Danville softball

Wenig, an eighth-grader, is making an impact for Danville, striking out 17 with four hits allowed in a 6-0 victory.

