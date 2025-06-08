Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (6/8/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 2-7. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 15. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dru Dorsey, Davenport Assumption girls soccer
After recording an assist on the first goal, Dorsey gave the Knights an insurance goal in the second half, helping them win the 1A state title.
Jonathan Giefer, Des Moines East baseball
Giefer belted out four doubles, going 5-for-6 at the plate with a pair of RBI and a run scored.
Taitn Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes baseball
The same week he was tabbed Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa, Gray had a three-home run game, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI.
Alyssa Haugland, Bishop Garrigan softball
Haugland was 5-for-5 with five runs scored, an RBI and a walk in a high-scoring 18-14 win for the Golden Bears.
Maddy Hendershot, Grundy Center softball
Hendershot went 5-for-5 with four RBI, hitting two doubles in a 9-8 win for the Spartans.
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard baseball
Heydon tossed a one-hitter in a 2-0 win, striking out 16 batters with no walks.
Alexandra Hofbauer, Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer
In the 94th minute of extra time, Alexandra Hofbauer found the back of the net as Dallas Center-Grimes claimed the 2A title in double-overtime over Waverly-Shell Rock.
Josie Jones, Waukee Northwest girls soccer
Jones earned captain of the 3A all-tournament team for the Wolves, who won the state title with a 3-2 victory over Linn-Mar.
Will Litton, Iowa City Regina baseball
Just a sophomore, Litton pitched a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Wilton, striking out 15 batters while facing the minimum at 21.
Collin McClintock, Sioux City East baseball
McClintock recorded three hits, driving in seven runs with a home run and two runs scored.
Taylor Mikesell, English Valleys softball
Mikesell drove in seven runs, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run.
Ella Narmi, Council Bluffs St. Albert softball
Narmi struck out 18 of the 29 batters she faced, allowing just one earned run and four hits.
Keaton Owens, Woodbine softball
In a 26-0 win, Owens had four hits with seven RBI and three runs scored.
Connor Rash, Gilbert boys soccer
Rash capped off an unbeaten season for the Tigers with a hat trick in the 2A championship game, leading Gilbert to a 3-2 victory.
Kenan Sakanovic, West Des Moines Valley boys soccer
Sakanovic scored in both halves as the Tigers won the 4A state soccer championship.
Brynley Wenig, Danville softball
Wenig, an eighth-grader, is making an impact for Danville, striking out 17 with four hits allowed in a 6-0 victory.
