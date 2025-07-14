Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (7/13/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for July 6-12. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winners: Tate Slagle of Algona baseball, Ellie Sanders of Columbus softball and Mallory Hauschilt of Iowa Valley Softball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July, 20. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Lucy Anderson, South Hardin softball
In a postseason win, Anderson hit two home runs, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Brooks Bond, Lewis Central baseball
The Titans knocked off Dallas Center-Grimes as Bond had two doubles with a pair of RBI at the plate.
Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian baseball
Bosma delivered in the postseason, going the distance in a 2-0 win over OABCIG with six stirkeouts and just three hits allowed. He also scored the first run of the game.
Dawson Elsbecker, Algona baseball
Elsbecker had two hits and drove in four runs with a stolen base as the Bulldogs handled business in substate play.
Jackson Green, Cascade baseball
In a 4-0 win over Iowa City Regina in the postseason, Green pitched all seven innings, striking out six while allowing just two hits.
Addy Jeske, Eagle Grove softball
Jeske put the finishing touches on an 11-10 win over Humboldt in regionals with a walk-off two-run homer.
Paige Kampman, Clarksville softball
Kampman drove in six of the 10 runs scored by Clarksville, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run.
Lydia Kriegel, Iowa Valley softball
Kriegel was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and a single while also earning the win inside the circle with no earned runs allowed as the Tigers knocked off ranked and 2024 state qualifier Southeast Warren in regionals. She followed that up with a five-run, four-hit effort in another regional victory.
Chloe Lambert, Southeast Valley softball
Lambert, a senior, broke the school record for career strikeouts in the home regular season finale for the Jaguars.
Mackenzie Mohler, West Des Moines Valley softball
The senior standout cranked two home runs and drove in three while scoring three times against Ankeny.
Hayden Mohwinkle, Carlisle baseball
The senior delivered a no-hitter, striking out 10 while allowing just one walk in a 2-0 victory for the Wildcats. He also helped his own cause with a two-run homer.
Clara Newton, Gilbert softball
In an upset of Grinnell, Newton hit a home run, helping the Tigers secure a spot in a Class 4A regional final.
Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball
Ocker helped her team claim a share of the conference title with a six-strikeout performance in a doubleheader vs Council Bluffs Jefferson. She was also 6-for-7 at the plate in the doubleheader, driving in three.
Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda softball
Sievers, a freshman who helped the Mustangs reach the state basketball finals, had three hits with a home run and a double in a regional victory over Kingsley-Pierson.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.