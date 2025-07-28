Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (7/27/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for July 21-26. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner Braylon Bingham of Pleasantville baseball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, August, 3. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Emma Eekhoff, Pella softball
Eekhoff helped the Dutch win their first-ever state softball title, scoring three victories inside the circle with 16 strikeouts in three games. She also had four hits, including two home runs.
Teagan Hoesktra, Pella baseball
Pella’s first baseball title in school history came on the heels of a seven-strikeout, four-hitter by Hoesktra.
Makenna Hughes, Williamsburg softball
In leading the Raiders to a third consecutive 3A state title, Hughes had five hits, five runs scored and four steals over three games.
Ava Husak, North Polk softball
Husak helped the Comets finish second, striking out 17 batters with six hits at the plate over three games.
Emily Koranda, Linn-Mar softball
Through three state tournament games, Koranda was incredible, striking out 23 batters while recording six hits.
Claire Lodge, Clarksville softball
The leadoff hitter for the Indians hit two home runs, including a walk-off grand slam in the semifinals, finishing with five hits, five runs scored and six RBI as Clarksville won the 1A title.
Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert softball
Roth had a two-home run game in the state semifinals while pitching a six-hitter with six strikeouts inside the circle.
Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest softball
Schlader, a freshman, set a new 5A record with 35 strikeouts in three games, including a 15-strikeout performance in a 1-0 win in the finals over Ankeny Centennial.
Mady Schnell, Van Meter softball
Schnell and the Bulldogs finished off back-to-back state title runs as she recorded four hits with four RBI and four runs scored during the week.
Jaxton Schroeder, Iowa City High baseball
Schroeder pitched a four-hitter in the 4A finals, striking out eight while allowing just four hits to help the Little Hawks to the first title in school history.
Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar baseball
Schwiesow and Saint Ansgar won baseball gold, as he pitched a two-hitter with four strikeouts in the championship game. He also had 10 strikeouts in the quarterfinals at state.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.