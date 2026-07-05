Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (7/5/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 29-July 4. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 12. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic softball

Roth placed her name atop the state’s career home run record list with her 72nd and 73rd bombs for the Golden Eagles. She also broke the school career record for RBI with over 245 and counting.

Allison Trunkhill, Algona softball

Trunkhill had a 5-for-5 effort in a win over St. Edmond, driving in two runs. She was also the winning pitcher on the night.

Emerson Huston, Midland softball

Huston went 5-for-5 with three doubles, driving in four runs and scoring three times.

Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda softball

Sievers, also a standout basketball player for the Mustangs, was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, hitting for the cycle while driving in four and scoring four times.

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central softball

Davis, one of the state’s top players, drive ein seven runs with a homer and a double, scoring two times for the Titans.

Lillian Erpelding-Wickman, Bishop Garrigan softball

In a 27-5 win for the Golden Bears, Erpelding-Wickman scored five times and drove in three runs, recording a homer and three singles.

Brynlie Ackerson, New Hampton softball

The freshman spun a 1-hitter, striking out 18 without issuing a walk.

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest softball

Schlader had a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Urbandale, striking out 16 while issuing just one free pass when she hit a batter.

Dawson Bales, Pleasant Valley baseball

Bales blasted three home runs, going 4-for-5 with nine RBI and five runs scored in a 13-11 win over Clinton.

Matthew Tesdahl, Webster City baseball

Tesdahl was 4-for-5 with eight RBI and two runs scored, delivering two doubles, for the Lynx.

Brody Wangsness, North Butler baseball

Wangsness had a perfect game in a 3-0 win over Nashua-Plainfield, striking out 19 of the 21 batters that he faced on the night while needing just 86 pitches. He also had a hit and drove in a run at the plate.

Austin Ebert, Riceville baseball

Ebert, a sophomore, tossed a no-hitter, striking out 11 batters while issuing a single walk.

Kameron Kropp, Mason City Newman Catholic baseball

Kropp, a freshman, earned the win on the mound in the nightcap and had four RBI with a double in a win over Roland-Story, helping the Knights secure a sweep. In the opener, he drove in three with a double.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.