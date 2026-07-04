A Look at Every MLB Team's Fourth of July Hats

Baseball and America have a rich history together, so it's only fitting that, as the country celebrates its 250th birthday on the Fourth of July on Saturday, the sport of baseball would join in the festivities. Baseball has traditionally jazzed up its on-field uniforms and caps for the Fourth of July, but this year's on-field kits are especially majestic for the semiquincentennial.

The jerseys feature a USA 250 patch on the left sleeve while the caps feature the same patch on the side. 29 clubs will don the special uniforms, while the Blue Jays, the only team in MLB based outside the United States, will wear its road uniforms alongside the special cap.

Here's a look at every team's cap for the Fourth of July.

MLB Fourth of July caps

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Athletics

The Athletics' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Atlanta Braves

The Braves' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Houston Astros

The Astros' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Kansas City Royals

The Royals' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Miami Marlins

The Marlins' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Minnesota Twins

The Twins' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

New York Mets

The Mets' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

New York Yankees

The Yankees' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

San Diego Padres

The Padres' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

San Francisco Giants

The Giants' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Texas Rangers

The Rangers' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Washington Nationals

The Nationals' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Here's a look at MLB's Fourth of July uniforms, with Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers as a template. Each jersey features standard team colors for the team nickname on the front and player name on the back, then stars and stripes on the numbers.

The front of the Dodgers' Fourth of July uniform. | Screengrab via MLB

The back of the Dodgers' Fourth of July uniform. | Screengrab via MLB

All 30 MLB teams are in action on the Fourth of July, making for a complete day of baseball. As a helpful guide, here's a look at the complete schedule.

MLB full Fourth of July schedule

Matchup Time Pitching Matchup Pirates at Nationals 11:05 a.m. ET Braxton Ashcraft vs. Carson Palmquist Twins at Yankees 1:35 p.m. ET Zebby Matthews vs. Brendan Beck Tigers at Rangers 4:05 p.m. ET Jack Flaherty vs. Kumar Rocker Blue Jays at Mariners 4:10 p.m. ET Shane Bieber vs. Logan Gilbert Orioles at Reds 7:10 p.m. ET Brandon Young vs. Hunter Greene White Sox at Guardians 7:10 p.m. ET Sean Burke vs. Parker Messick Rays at Astros 7:10 p.m. ET Drew Rasmussen vs. Hunter Brown Mets at Braves 8:08 p.m. ET Sean Manaea vs. Chris Sale Cardinals at Cubs 8:08 p.m. ET Kyle Leahy vs. Shota Imanaga Phillies at Royals 8:10 p.m. ET Jesus Luzardo vs. Michael Wacha Giants at Rockies 8:10 p.m. ET Robbie Ray vs. Tomoyuki Sogano Red Sox at Angels 9:38 p.m. ET Sonny Gray vs. Sam Aldegheri Marlins at Athletics 9:40 p.m. ET Sandy Alcantara vs. Aaron Civale Brewers at Diamondbacks 9:40 p.m. ET Brandon Woodruff vs. Merrill Kelly Padres at Dodgers 10:10 p.m. ET Griffin Canning vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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