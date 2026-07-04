A Look at Every MLB Team's Fourth of July Hats
Baseball and America have a rich history together, so it's only fitting that, as the country celebrates its 250th birthday on the Fourth of July on Saturday, the sport of baseball would join in the festivities. Baseball has traditionally jazzed up its on-field uniforms and caps for the Fourth of July, but this year's on-field kits are especially majestic for the semiquincentennial.
The jerseys feature a USA 250 patch on the left sleeve while the caps feature the same patch on the side. 29 clubs will don the special uniforms, while the Blue Jays, the only team in MLB based outside the United States, will wear its road uniforms alongside the special cap.
Here's a look at every team's cap for the Fourth of July.
MLB Fourth of July caps
Arizona Diamondbacks
Athletics
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Guardians
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
Here's a look at MLB's Fourth of July uniforms, with Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers as a template. Each jersey features standard team colors for the team nickname on the front and player name on the back, then stars and stripes on the numbers.
All 30 MLB teams are in action on the Fourth of July, making for a complete day of baseball. As a helpful guide, here's a look at the complete schedule.
MLB full Fourth of July schedule
Matchup
Time
Pitching Matchup
Pirates at Nationals
11:05 a.m. ET
Braxton Ashcraft vs. Carson Palmquist
Twins at Yankees
1:35 p.m. ET
Zebby Matthews vs. Brendan Beck
Tigers at Rangers
4:05 p.m. ET
Jack Flaherty vs. Kumar Rocker
Blue Jays at Mariners
4:10 p.m. ET
Shane Bieber vs. Logan Gilbert
Orioles at Reds
7:10 p.m. ET
Brandon Young vs. Hunter Greene
White Sox at Guardians
7:10 p.m. ET
Sean Burke vs. Parker Messick
Rays at Astros
7:10 p.m. ET
Drew Rasmussen vs. Hunter Brown
Mets at Braves
8:08 p.m. ET
Sean Manaea vs. Chris Sale
Cardinals at Cubs
8:08 p.m. ET
Kyle Leahy vs. Shota Imanaga
Phillies at Royals
8:10 p.m. ET
Jesus Luzardo vs. Michael Wacha
Giants at Rockies
8:10 p.m. ET
Robbie Ray vs. Tomoyuki Sogano
Red Sox at Angels
9:38 p.m. ET
Sonny Gray vs. Sam Aldegheri
Marlins at Athletics
9:40 p.m. ET
Sandy Alcantara vs. Aaron Civale
Brewers at Diamondbacks
9:40 p.m. ET
Brandon Woodruff vs. Merrill Kelly
Padres at Dodgers
10:10 p.m. ET
Griffin Canning vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
More MLB from Sports Illustrated
Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.