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A Look at Every MLB Team's Fourth of July Hats

Here's a look at how MLB is celebrating America's 250th birthday in style with special hats and uniforms on the 4th of July.
Tim Capurso|
MLB is celebrating America's 250th birthday in style.
MLB is celebrating America's 250th birthday in style. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baseball and America have a rich history together, so it's only fitting that, as the country celebrates its 250th birthday on the Fourth of July on Saturday, the sport of baseball would join in the festivities. Baseball has traditionally jazzed up its on-field uniforms and caps for the Fourth of July, but this year's on-field kits are especially majestic for the semiquincentennial.

The jerseys feature a USA 250 patch on the left sleeve while the caps feature the same patch on the side. 29 clubs will don the special uniforms, while the Blue Jays, the only team in MLB based outside the United States, will wear its road uniforms alongside the special cap.

Here's a look at every team's cap for the Fourth of July.

MLB Fourth of July caps

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks, Fourth of July
The Diamondbacks' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Athletics

Athletics, Fourth of July
The Athletics' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves, Fourth of July
The Braves' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles, Fourth of July
The Orioles' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox, Fourth of July
The Red Sox' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs, Fourth of July
The Cubs' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox, Fourth of July
The White Sox' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds, Fourth of July
The Reds' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians, Fourth of July
The Guardians' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies, Fourth of July
The Rockies' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers, Fourth of July
The Tigers' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Houston Astros

Houston Astros, Fourth of July
The Astros' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals, Fourth of July
The Royals' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels, Fourth of July
The Angels' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers, Fourth of July
The Dodgers' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins, Fourth of July
The Marlins' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers, Fourth of July
The Brewers' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins, Fourth of July
The Twins' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

New York Mets

New York Mets, Fourth of July
The Mets' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

New York Yankees

New York Yankees, Fourth of July
The Yankees' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies, Fourth of July
The Phillies' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates, Fourth of July
The Pirates' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres, Fourth of July
The Padres' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants, Fourth of July
The Giants' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners, Fourth of July
The Mariners' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals, Fourth of July
The Cardinals' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays, Fourth of July
The Rays' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers, Fourth of July
The Rangers' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays, Fourth of July
The Blue Jays' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals, Fourth of July
The Nationals' Fourth of July cap. | Screengrab via MLB

Here's a look at MLB's Fourth of July uniforms, with Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers as a template. Each jersey features standard team colors for the team nickname on the front and player name on the back, then stars and stripes on the numbers.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Fourth of July
The front of the Dodgers' Fourth of July uniform. | Screengrab via MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers, Fourth of July
The back of the Dodgers' Fourth of July uniform. | Screengrab via MLB

All 30 MLB teams are in action on the Fourth of July, making for a complete day of baseball. As a helpful guide, here's a look at the complete schedule.

MLB full Fourth of July schedule

Matchup

Time

Pitching Matchup

Pirates at Nationals

11:05 a.m. ET

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Carson Palmquist

Twins at Yankees

1:35 p.m. ET

Zebby Matthews vs. Brendan Beck

Tigers at Rangers

4:05 p.m. ET

Jack Flaherty vs. Kumar Rocker

Blue Jays at Mariners

4:10 p.m. ET

Shane Bieber vs. Logan Gilbert

Orioles at Reds

7:10 p.m. ET

Brandon Young vs. Hunter Greene

White Sox at Guardians

7:10 p.m. ET

Sean Burke vs. Parker Messick

Rays at Astros

7:10 p.m. ET

Drew Rasmussen vs. Hunter Brown

Mets at Braves

8:08 p.m. ET

Sean Manaea vs. Chris Sale

Cardinals at Cubs

8:08 p.m. ET

Kyle Leahy vs. Shota Imanaga

Phillies at Royals

8:10 p.m. ET

Jesus Luzardo vs. Michael Wacha

Giants at Rockies

8:10 p.m. ET

Robbie Ray vs. Tomoyuki Sogano

Red Sox at Angels

9:38 p.m. ET

Sonny Gray vs. Sam Aldegheri

Marlins at Athletics

9:40 p.m. ET

Sandy Alcantara vs. Aaron Civale

Brewers at Diamondbacks

9:40 p.m. ET

Brandon Woodruff vs. Merrill Kelly

Padres at Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET

Griffin Canning vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.

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