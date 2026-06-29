Vote: Class 3A Iowa High School Baseball Midseason Player Of The Year

High School On SI Iowa recently published polls for the midseason high school softball player of the year in each of the five classifications. Now, it is time to vote for the baseball midseason player of the year in Iowa.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament begins July 20 in both Cedar Rapids for Class 4A and Class 3A and in Carroll for Class 2A and Class 1A. Many of the players you will see listed below are part of teams currently ranked in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 State Baseball Rankings .

Below are the nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Class 3A Baseball Midseason Player of the Year. Stats listed with the players are from Bound and accurate as of June 28, 2026.

Feel free to vote as many times as you like, with voting set to close on Monday, July 6 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

High School On SI Iowa Class 3A Baseball Midseason Player Of The Year Nominees

Kamden Jorgensen, Saydel, Senior

The 2025 home run king, Jorgensen is batting .553 to lead Class 3A. He also has eight home runs and 24 RBI with 21 runs scored, working 10 walks while being hit by 12 pitches.

Elijah Scott, Marion, Junior

Scott has a .471 batting average, driving in 35 runs on six homers and 13 doubles. He has scored 20 runs while striking out 11 in seven innings with a save.

Brett Harris, Western Dubuque, Senior

Harris, who has committed to Ole Miss, is hitting .442 with an on-base of .571. He has 22 RBI and 20 runs scored while being walked 23 times.

JP Elbert, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Junior

Elbert has struck out 26 in just 15 innings, going 2-0 with a save. He is hitting .414 with 32 RBI, eight doubles and two homers, scoring 30 runs and stealing 12 bases.

Christopher Meyer, Independence, Senior

At the plate, Meyer sports a .528 batting average, recording 13 doubles, two triples and a home run. He has driven in 32 and scored 35 runs, stealing 17 bases with 24 walks and just four strikeouts in 30 games.

About Our Midseason Baseball Player Of The Year Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.