Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (8/24/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for August 18-24. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August, 31. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jackson Buchanan, Indianola boys golf
Buchanan held of a tight pack with a 3-under 69 for first at the Ankeny Centennial Jesse Peck Invitational.
Lily Holland, Cedar Rapids Jefferson girls tennis
Holland has been untouchable this year on the courts, going 9-0 while winning all 18 sets she has played. Overall, she has lost just two games in 110.
Brady Huskey, Bettendorf boys golf
Huskey’s 4-under 68 helped him finish first atop the leaderboard at the Iowa City West High Blue Top Ridge Invitational.
Madelyn Jepsen, North Scott girls tennis
Jepsen, a senior, is a perfect 9-0 and has not dropped a set on the season for the Lancers.
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley football
Kriegel picked right up where he left off last season, rushing for four touchdowns and 212 yards while also completing 5 of 7 for 53 with a touchdown.
Drayden Miller, Seymour football
Miller had a complete game, throwing for 103 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 186 with two more scores while picking off a pass and recovering a fumble on defense to go along with 7.5 tackles.
Charlotte Schwabe, Carroll Kuemper girls tennis
Just a freshman, Schwabe has introduced herself nicely, going 8-0 while winning 62 of 70 games played overall.
Henry Thier, Dubuque Wahlert boys golf
Thier, a sophomore, fired a 5-under 67 to capture gold at the Lancer Invitational.
Jonathan Ward, Waukee boys golf
With a round of 8-under, Ward, a sophomore, finished six shots clear of the field at the Linn-Mar Invitational.