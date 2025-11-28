High School

Iowa Girls Basketball: Returning Stat Leaders For 2025-26

Here are some of the leaders in Iowa girls high school basketball

Dana Becker

Clear Creek Amana's Averie Lower (10) looks to pass against the Mount Vernon Mustangs during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Clear Creek Amana's Averie Lower (10) looks to pass against the Mount Vernon Mustangs during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa girls high school basketball season is right around the corner, so as part of our package to preview the 2025-26 campaign, here are some of the leading returners in several key categories.

Leaders have been broken down by the class in which they competed in during the 2024-25 season and not the upcoming one if that changed.

These numbers are all from the Bound website.

Iowa Girls High School Basketball 2025-26 Returning Leaders

Class 5A

Ellie Muller, Iowa, girls basketball
Dowling Catholic's Ellie Muller (23) drives down the lane against Johnston on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Points

  • Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, 579
  • Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, 536
  • Jenica Lewis, Johnston, 468
  • Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, 453
  • Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 417

Rebounds

  • Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 304
  • Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, 250
  • Jaden Brower, Sioux City North, 243
  • Sira Doumbia, Cedar Rapids Washington, 204
  • Kingslee Thomas, Waterloo West, 198

Assists

  • KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 136
  • Addie Naughton, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 100
  • Ava Casey, Iowa City Liberty, 95
  • Jenica Lewis, Johnston, 89
  • Arianna Phillips, Johnston, 86

Steals

  • Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, 105
  • Brinley Winklepleck, Sioux City East, 93
  • Jenica Lewis, Johnston, 90
  • Victoria Williams, Ames, 74
  • Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 74

Class 4A

Points

  • Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, 518
  • Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, 513
  • Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 472
  • Melina Snoozy, Bishop Heelan, 457
  • Macy Comito, Carlisle, 428

Rebounds

  • Aubrey Fergurson, Clinton, 286
  • Lily Myers, Perry, 256
  • Maryn Franken, Sioux Center, 213
  • Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, 213
  • Isabel Kenkel, Grinnell, 198

Assists

  • Hollynn Rieck, Creston, 133
  • Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 131
  • Trishelle Miller, Bishop Heelan, 131
  • Macy Comito, Carlisle, 113
  • Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, 102

Steals

  • Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 122
  • Kadley Bailey, Clinton, 102
  • Macy Comito, Carlisle, 95
  • Trishelle Miller, Bishop Heelan, 90
  • Lena Evans, Clear Creek-Amana, 84

Class 3A

Addy Oetker, Iowa, girls basketball
Des Moines Christian's Addy Oetker attempts a layup during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Points

  • Claire Turner, Spirit Lake, 510
  • Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee, 497
  • McKinzie See, Oelwein, 406
  • Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 396
  • Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 390

Rebounds

  • Deidra Doeden, Cherokee, 284
  • Bentley Bliek, Western Christian, 251
  • Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda, 249
  • Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 243
  • Jenessa Kolar, OABCIG, 239

Assists

  • Bryn Wright, Mediapolis, 162
  • Courtney Franck, Mount Vernon, 141
  • Josie Hutcheson, Mediapolis, 128
  • Riley Johnson, Roland-Story, 118
  • Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 113

Steals

  • Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 142
  • Josei Hutcheson, Mediapolis, 134
  • Lizzy Mason, Central Lee, 132
  • Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 122
  • Amelia Grier, Mediapolis, 113

Class 2A

Addie McLaughlin, Iowa, girls basketball
Iowa City Regina's Addie McLaughlin drives to the basket against Hinton's Addy Pigott during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Points

  • Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, 734
  • Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, 539
  • Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, 517
  • Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, 464
  • Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, 443

Rebounds

  • Abby Guise, Pekin, 253
  • Morgan Pelham, Grand View Christian, 251
  • Hayden Berkland, Alta-Aurelia, 243
  • Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, 223
  • Addison Frake, Cascade, 221

Assists

  • Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, 147
  • Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, 146
  • Eva Walker, Aplington-Parkersburg, 108
  • Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, 101
  • Grace Mullihan, denver, 100

Steals

  • Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, 143
  • Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, 122
  • Alania Gourley, Danville, 117
  • Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, 113
  • Morgan Crees, Panorama, 109

Class 1A

Points

  • Rowan Jacobi, Springville, 547
  • Paige Kampman, Clarksville, 520
  • Lilee Boriskey, Edgewood-Colesburg, 489
  • Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, 463
  • Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, 446

Rebounds

  • Emma Boswell, Orient-Mackesburg, 447
  • Paityn Vanatta, Essex, 365
  • Kamryn Fink, Highland, 363
  • Isabella Stika, Turkey Valley, 324
  • Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 321

Assists

  • Emmi Bartolo, Bishop Garrigan, 127
  • Shallie Walders, North Union, 121
  • Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, 113
  • Tess Weiner, Mason City Newman, 111
  • Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, 109

Steals

  • Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, 182
  • Anna Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 149
  • Rylee Mudderman, Kee, 147
  • Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, 142
  • Addison Hansen, GTRA, 121

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

