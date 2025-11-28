Iowa Girls Basketball: Returning Stat Leaders For 2025-26
Here are some of the leaders in Iowa girls high school basketball
The Iowa girls high school basketball season is right around the corner, so as part of our package to preview the 2025-26 campaign, here are some of the leading returners in several key categories.
Leaders have been broken down by the class in which they competed in during the 2024-25 season and not the upcoming one if that changed.
These numbers are all from the Bound website.
Iowa Girls High School Basketball 2025-26 Returning Leaders
Class 5A
Points
- Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, 579
- Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, 536
- Jenica Lewis, Johnston, 468
- Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, 453
- Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 417
Rebounds
- Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 304
- Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, 250
- Jaden Brower, Sioux City North, 243
- Sira Doumbia, Cedar Rapids Washington, 204
- Kingslee Thomas, Waterloo West, 198
Assists
- KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 136
- Addie Naughton, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 100
- Ava Casey, Iowa City Liberty, 95
- Jenica Lewis, Johnston, 89
- Arianna Phillips, Johnston, 86
Steals
- Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, 105
- Brinley Winklepleck, Sioux City East, 93
- Jenica Lewis, Johnston, 90
- Victoria Williams, Ames, 74
- Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 74
Class 4A
Points
- Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, 518
- Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, 513
- Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 472
- Melina Snoozy, Bishop Heelan, 457
- Macy Comito, Carlisle, 428
Rebounds
- Aubrey Fergurson, Clinton, 286
- Lily Myers, Perry, 256
- Maryn Franken, Sioux Center, 213
- Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, 213
- Isabel Kenkel, Grinnell, 198
Assists
- Hollynn Rieck, Creston, 133
- Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 131
- Trishelle Miller, Bishop Heelan, 131
- Macy Comito, Carlisle, 113
- Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, 102
Steals
- Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 122
- Kadley Bailey, Clinton, 102
- Macy Comito, Carlisle, 95
- Trishelle Miller, Bishop Heelan, 90
- Lena Evans, Clear Creek-Amana, 84
Class 3A
Points
- Claire Turner, Spirit Lake, 510
- Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee, 497
- McKinzie See, Oelwein, 406
- Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 396
- Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 390
Rebounds
- Deidra Doeden, Cherokee, 284
- Bentley Bliek, Western Christian, 251
- Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda, 249
- Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 243
- Jenessa Kolar, OABCIG, 239
Assists
- Bryn Wright, Mediapolis, 162
- Courtney Franck, Mount Vernon, 141
- Josie Hutcheson, Mediapolis, 128
- Riley Johnson, Roland-Story, 118
- Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 113
Steals
- Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 142
- Josei Hutcheson, Mediapolis, 134
- Lizzy Mason, Central Lee, 132
- Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 122
- Amelia Grier, Mediapolis, 113
Class 2A
Points
- Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, 734
- Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, 539
- Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, 517
- Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, 464
- Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, 443
Rebounds
- Abby Guise, Pekin, 253
- Morgan Pelham, Grand View Christian, 251
- Hayden Berkland, Alta-Aurelia, 243
- Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, 223
- Addison Frake, Cascade, 221
Assists
- Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, 147
- Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, 146
- Eva Walker, Aplington-Parkersburg, 108
- Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, 101
- Grace Mullihan, denver, 100
Steals
- Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, 143
- Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, 122
- Alania Gourley, Danville, 117
- Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, 113
- Morgan Crees, Panorama, 109
Class 1A
Points
- Rowan Jacobi, Springville, 547
- Paige Kampman, Clarksville, 520
- Lilee Boriskey, Edgewood-Colesburg, 489
- Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, 463
- Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, 446
Rebounds
- Emma Boswell, Orient-Mackesburg, 447
- Paityn Vanatta, Essex, 365
- Kamryn Fink, Highland, 363
- Isabella Stika, Turkey Valley, 324
- Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 321
Assists
- Emmi Bartolo, Bishop Garrigan, 127
- Shallie Walders, North Union, 121
- Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, 113
- Tess Weiner, Mason City Newman, 111
- Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, 109
Steals
- Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, 182
- Anna Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 149
- Rylee Mudderman, Kee, 147
- Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, 142
- Addison Hansen, GTRA, 121
