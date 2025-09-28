Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (9/28/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Sept. 22-27. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Catie Schaffel of Linn-Mar
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Ethan Bauer, Coon Rapids-Bayard football
Bauer exploded for 415 yards and four touchdowns on 30 attempts in a high-scoring win over Ar-We-Va.
Avery Bradley, Muscatine girls cross country
Bradley took home top honors at her own invitational, clocking a time of 20:51 to win the Muscatine Invitational.
Beau Burns, BGM football
Burns accounted for 10 offensive touchdowns, rushing for 441 yards and eight scores while throwing for 171 and two more TDs to place his name second on the state’s all-time list for TDs in a game.
Emma Chesterman, Dubuque Senior girls cross country
Chesterman set a new school record, going 17:55.2 at the Boughton Invitational.
Hudson Clark, Gladbrook-Reinbeck football
Clark hauled in nine passes, stretching them for 242 yards with two touchdowns, as he aeraged nearly 27 yards per reception.
Leticia Dahl, Postville volleyball
Dahl made her presence known, picking up 46 digs in a five-set win over Clayton Ridge.
Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball
Farley, a junior, recorded 55 assists with six kills in a five-set win over Norwalk.
Nolan Glick, Pekin football
Glick carried the ball 27 times, racking up 312 yards with four trips to the end zone.
Ethan Headings, Iowa City West football
It was another big night for Headings, as the senior caught seven passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
Hudson Krukow, Central DeWitt football
Krukow completed 32 of 43 for 431 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a tough loss to Davenport Assumption.
Taytem Lehmann, Cedar Falls girls swimming
Lehmann ranks in the Top 5 in several events, sitting first in the 100 freestyle, second in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle. She has posted automatic qualifying times for state in all three races.
Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake football
The junior was a precise 20 of 24 for 218 yards with four touchdowns in a win over Independence.
Julie Mostek, Aplington-Parkersburg volleyball
Mostek dished out 53 assists and even had her own kill in a tough five-set loss.
Reese Naeve, Iowa City Regina volleyball
One of the top athletes in the state, Naeve dominated vs. Tipton, knocking down 35 kills in four sets.
AJ Sposato, Dowling Catholic boys golf
Sposato bullied the course to win the Southeast Polk Invitational, firing a 3-under 68.
Jonathan Ward, Waukee boys golf
A sophomore, Ward fired a blistering hot 5-under 67 to win the Tiger Invitational hosted by Cedar Falls by two strokes.
Abbi Waskow, Denver girls cross country
Waskow posted a time of 19:38 to capture the Denver Invitational crown in a field of nine teams.
Gavin Weber, Algona boys cross country
On a tough course and in sweltering heat, Weber blew away the field at the Humboldt Invitational, winning in 16:58, almost 90 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
