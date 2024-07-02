Vote: Who should be SBLive's Iowa high school athlete of the week (7/1/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 24-30. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Mackenzie Bridgewater, North Linn softball
The junior pounded out four hits and scored four runs while driving in two in an 18-3 win over Calmus-Wheatland.
Ava Rigdon, Bettendorf softball
The eighth grader totaled three hits and 3 RBI with a double, triple and a stolen base in a 9-2 win over Davenport Central.
Lincoln Dalton, Pleasant Valley baseball
Dalton pitched a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Davenport Central. Dalton pitched all seven innings and struck out 12 with no walks.
Max Gast, Osage baseball
Gast struck out 18 of the 24 batters he faced in a 13-0 win over North Butler. Gast gave up just one hit and two walks in the seven-inning victory.
Campbell German, Martensdale St. Mary’s softball
The senior tamed the West Des Moines Dowling lineup in a 6-0 win. German gave up three hits while striking out seven in the complete-game win.
Keirsten Klein, Murray softball
Klein smacked two home runs and drove in seven runs and scored three in a 15-3 win over Lamoni in five innings.
Maclane Morgan, Clear Creek-Amana baseball
In a 15-0, 15-1 doubleheader sweep of South Tama County, Morgan was 8-for-8 with five RBI. He had a double in the first game and a double and a triple in the second game.
Rylee Mudderman, Kee softball
The freshman went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple in a doubleheader sweep of Turkey Valley. Key won 20-5 and 14-1 as Mudderman scored three runs and drove in seven.
Mariah Myers, Fort Dodge St. Edmond softball
Myers slammed three home runs in a 12-1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden. She was 3-for-3 with a walk and scored three runs and drove in four.
Myli Schaeffer, Carroll Kuemper softball
The sophomore pitcher gave up just three hits and struck out 10 in a 6-0 win at Denison-Schleswig.
Madeline Schonhorst, Ballard softball
Schonhorst was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a five RBI in a 10-8 win over Boone. Ballard trailed 8-0 in the game before Schonhorst helped them complete the come back with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Carsen Sparrow, St. Ansgar baseball
Sparrow had three hits with two runs scored and two RBI with two doubles in a 19-2 win over Union.
Matthew Stoltenberg, Cedar Rapids Kennedy baseball
Kennedy swept Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-5, 6-2) and Stoltenberg was 3-for-4 with two homers in the first win with four RBI and also took the victory on the mound scattering six hits with there strikeouts in three innings.
Josie Theilen, Ames softball
The junior pitcher stole the show on Ames’ senior night. She was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI and a double in an 11-1 win over Mason City in four innings. In the circle, Theilen picked up the win with three innings of work while not giving up an earned run and striking out three.
Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda baseball
The senior struck out 10 in five innings in an 11-1 win over Carroll Kuemper.
Brent Yonkovic, West Delaware baseball
Yonkovic was 3-for-3 with a walk and six RBI with four runs scored in a 10-0 win over South Tama County in a doubleheader sweep.