Waukee Northwest star Sophia Schlader selected for U15 pool of softball players
Sophia Schlader entered last summer with plenty of expectations on her and the Waukee Northwest softball team.
Schlader helped the Wolves to 34 wins and an appearance in the Class 5A state tournament as just an eighth-grader. She won 20 games inside the circle with an earned run average under one and 238 strikeouts.
At the plate, Schlader was the top hitter for Waukee Northwest, batting .421 with a statel-leading 18 home runs, 10 doubles, a triple and 43 RBI.
Schlader ranked first in Class 5A in slugging percentage, earned run average, WHIP and batting average against. She was second in strikeouts.
Recently, she was selected to be in the pool of athletes for the United States U15 softball team.
“I’m so thankful for these opportunities,” Schlader posted on X. “I’m going to continue to work to be my best.”
The U.S. U15 team previously won gold in 2023 at the WBSC World Cup in Tokyo, Japan after capturing gold at the UBSC Americas Qualifier in Lima, Peru.