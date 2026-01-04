MVC-CIML Crossover Challenge: Cedar Falls Shocks Waukee Northwest
The main event of the annual MVC-CIML Crossover Challenge from Alliant Energy Powerhouse delivered Saturday night, as Cedar Falls shocked top-ranked Waukee Northwest.
Behind a 38-point performance from Jaydon Kimbrough, the Tigers topped the Wolves, 73-69. Kimbrough is part of a senior-led unit that also features Northern Iowa commit Will Gerdes and Leyton Wolf.
Cedar Falls started fast, scoring 29 points in the opening quarter and taking a 15-point lead into the second. They led by 17 at the break, as Waukee Northwest climbed back into the game behind its own Division I prospects in Colin Rice and Landon Davis.
Rice, who is committed to Nebraska, scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Davis, an Illinois commit, had 20 points and seven rebounds with four blocked shots. Isaiah Oliver, an Iowa football commit, scored 14 points.
Seven games featuring 14 teams took part in the event that saw teams from the MVC take on CIML programs.
Norwalk Picks Up Win During Crossover Challenge
Norwalk opened the day with a 60-54 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington. Over the final 16 minutes, Norwalk outscored Cedar Rapids Washington, 31-21, to erase a four-point halftime deficit.
Chuck Crawley scored 21, Traeshon Fields 12 and Brian Robertson eight for Cedar Rapids Washington. All three are sophomores for the program.
Johnston knocked off Iowa City Liberty in the second game, 58-54, as the two combined for 44 points in the fourth quarter.
In another crossover contest, Ankeny downed Cedar Rapids Prairie, 67-50. Amario Aguirre scored 23 for Ankeny, as both Drew Sorenson and Jasani Campbell each added 16. David Fason scored 16 for Cedar Rapids Prairie, according to Douglas Miles.
Josiah Harrington With Monster Effort, Scores 42 Points
Linn-Mar got by North Scott, 66-61, using a 38-20 halftime lead to defeat the Lancers. Iowa State commit Josiah Harrington scored 42 points, as Tyler Hilton led Linn-Mar with 20 according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy handled Bettendorf, 63-45, as Jaxson Bean scored 16 and Deacon Kucera 14. Drew McKowen joined them in double figures with 10 points.