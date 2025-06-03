Waverly-Shell Rock prospect Jayden Stephens earns first Div. I football offer
Over the next few years, the scholarship opportunities are going to roll in for Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore-to-be Jayden Stephens.
But Stephens will always remember his first, which came from the University of Iowa.
Stephens, a 6-foot, 180-pound multi-sport athlete, received the news from the Hawkeyes, who are his first Div. I football offer. He took part in a camp in Iowa City over the weekend where he showed off his 4.48 speed and 39-inch vertical.
“After camp, they gave my coach a call,” Stephens told on3.com. “I was shocked. I honestly didn’t know if I performed my best, but I guess the coaches thought differently.”
Last year, Stephens racked up almost 500 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns for the Go-Hawks. He also qualified for the state track and field championships in four events, placing fifth in Class 3A in the 400-meter hurdles.
He also had 16.5 tackles and an interception on defense, with his offensive yardage coming on just 11 carries (250 yards) and nine receptions (224).
Stephens will attend camp at Iowa State later this week and Kansas State later this month. He has also received invites to camps hosted by Kansas and Missouri.