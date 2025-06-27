Wayne takes over as new No. 1 in 1A Iowa high school softball
Class 1A features a new No. 1 in the latest Iowa high school softball rankings.
Wayne moved one spot ahead of Clarksville for the top spot in the class, as the other four top-ranked teams all remained the same.
Waukee Northwest in 5A, Cedar Rapids Xavier in 4A, Dubuque Wahlert in 3A and Van Meter in 2A are all No. 1s. Five newcomers joined the rankings including Beckman Catholic, who went from unranked to No. 7 in 2A.
Here are the latest Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union softball rankings for the week:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION SOFTBALL RANKINGS
Class 5A
1. Waukee Northwest; 2. Linn-Mar; 3. Ankeny Centennial; 4. West Des Moines Valley; 5. Johnston; 6. Southeast Polk; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Cedar Falls; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Muscatine; 11. Ames; 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 13. Waukee; 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 15. Des Moines Roosevelt.
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Norwalk; 4. ADM; 5. Carlisle; 6. Clear Creek-Amana; 7. North Polk; 8. Fort Dodge; 9. Western Dubuque; 10. North Scott; 11. Winterset; 12. Grinnell; 13. Creston; 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 15. Bondurant-Farrar.
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Williamsburg; 3. Mount Vernon; 4. PCM; 5. Davenport Assumption; 6. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 7. West Liberty; 8. Albia; 9. Washington; 10. Missouri Valley; 11. West Delaware; 12. Atlantic; 13. Clarinda; 14. Chariton; 15. Center Point-Urbana.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter; 2. Louisa-Muscatine; 3. West Lyon; 4. Osage; 5. Durant; 6. Treynor; 7. Beckman Catholic; 8. West Fork; 9. Lisbon; 10. Cascade; 11. Central Springs; 12. Hinton; 13. Jesup; 14. Wilton; 15. East Marshall.
Class 1A
1. Wayne; 2. Clarksville; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Southeast Warren; 5. Wapsie Valley; 6. Riverside; 7. St. Edmond; 8. Mason City Newman; 9. Edgewood-Colesburg; 10. Akron-Westfield; 11. Ankeny Christian; 12. Woodbine; 13. Murray; 14. Seymour; 15. Kee.