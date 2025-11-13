High School

Where Did The Top Prospects In Iowa Commit?

National signing day has come to Iowa high school athletics

Dana Becker

Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross wins the 3A-215 final Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Wells Fargo Arena.
Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross wins the 3A-215 final Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Wells Fargo Arena. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

For several sports, signing day was on Wednesday, November 12, as several Iowa high school athletes made their commitments official.

The early signing period for college football is set for December 3-5, 2025, while college basketball is November 12-19, 2025.

But other sports held their special day on Wednesday.

Here are some of the top Iowa high school athletes who made their official commitments known with their respective schools:

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East

Jepsen, a multi-sport standout, made his commitment to Western Kentucky to play baseball official. 

Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda

Jungers, a current standout at Des Moines Area Community College, committed to Creighton to play softball. Jungers was an all-stater for the Mustangs.

Luke Brewer, Norwalk

After reclassifying to the Class of 2026, Brewer made his commitment official, signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes to play football

Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf

McCorkle signed on the dotted line with Houston to play women’s college basketball.

Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest

Davis is one of the top basketball players in Iowa, as he enters his senior season having taken the pressure off by signing with Illinois.

Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar

The state record holder in the long jump, Mecklenburg earned her second state track and field title this past spring. She is the only Iowa girl to ever leap 20 feet.

Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge

A three-time state wrestling champion, Ross opted for David Taylor and Oklahoma State over offers from several of the top programs in the country - and football.

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny

Kennedy is one of the top power hitters in the state, committing to Minnesota to play softball.

Audi Heller, West Des Moines Valley

Heller inked on the dotted line with Maryland to continue her softball career.

Olivia Fehn, Johnston

Fehn will head to Iowa City to run for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She is a standout in both the 400 and 800 events.

Paige Opheim, Humboldt

Opheim has been a standout on the national softball scene, earning her a spot on the Hawkeyes roster.

Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana

Lower will bring her basketball talents to the Sun Devils, committing to Arizona State.

Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake

One of the top basketball players in the Iowa Class of 2026, Coon picked Creighton and Greg McDermott over several other offers.

Cambel Drapeau, Dubuque Senior

Drapeau will continue her volleyball career with Creighton.

Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls

Fresh off winning the 4A state cross country title, Merrick committed to Iowa State, joining one of the top programs in the country.

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center

Just hours before looking to lead his team to another state football title game, Jirovsky signed to play golf at Stanford, where Tiger Woods once shined.

