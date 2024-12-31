Who are the top returning Iowa high school wide receivers in 2025?
While we have plenty of sports to go before we get another special Friday night under the lights, it is never too early to look toward the future.
Here is a look at the top wide receivers slated to return to the field in 2025 for their respective Iowa high school football teams:
Sam Benson, South Hardin, Junior
Coming off a 1,000-yard season, Benson should be primed for a big senior year as he caught 54 passes with 10 scores last year.
Cameron Boyd, Storm Lake, Junior
Boyd had 52 catches covering 580 yards, scoring five touchdowns for the Tornadoes.
Adam Brophy, Anamosa, Junior
Brophy hauled in 52 balls for 626 yards, averaging 12 yards per catch while recording seven touchdowns.
Hudson Clark, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Junior
The talented receiver hauled in 55 passes for 1,005 yards with 14 touchdowns, averaging over 18 yards per catch.
Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG, Sophomore
The younger brother of NFL player Cooper DeJean, Jaxx had a strong sophomore campaign, catching 57 balls for 620 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Chase Flaherty, Humboldt, Junior
The Wildcats, state runners-up, will need a big year out of Flaherty next fall after he had 56 receptions for 808 yards with nine TDs.
Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon, Junior
Jaspers, also an excellent wrestler, hauled in 59 passes for 867 yards with eight touchdowns.
Maddox Kelley, Solon, Sophomore
Another 10th-grader who shined bright, Kelley had 54 receptions for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.
Keenan Kilburg, Bellevue, Junior
Kilburg joined exclusive company, recording 100 receptions. He finished with 1,159 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns, averaging 11.6 per catch.
Julian Manson, Iowa City West, Junior
Manson had 867 yards and 13 touchdowns on 52 catches, averaging almost 17 per catch.
Callan Messerich, Easton Valley, Junior
Messerich had over 1,200 yards, catching 62 passes with 19 of them going for touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per catch.
Zach Nelson, Tri-Center, Junior
Nelson had himself a big season, helping lead his team to a state title while catching 73 passes for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Landen Soma, Saydel, Junior
With 58 catches for 648 yards and six touchdowns, Soma should be in store for a big senior season.
Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, Sophomore
Look for even more out of Wallace as he grows, as the sophomore had 51 receptions for 752 yards and eight TDs last year.
Cael Witt, Tri-Center, Junior
You can’t have a standout QB without talented WRs, and Tri-Center has a couple including Witt. He finished with 74 receptions for 1,130 yards and 11 touchdowns.