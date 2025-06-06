Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 5A High School Football Defensive Player in 2025? Vote Now
We have highlighted some of the top returning offensive players in Iowa high school football with looks at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.
But that is only one side of the game.
Here is a look at 10 of the top returning Class 5A defensive players, with an emphasis placed on players not previously mentioned in offensive articles. These are based on the 2024-25 school year and classification:
Bryce Beachem, Johnston, Sophomore
Beachem turned heads with his play on the outside, as the defensive back picked off a 5A-leading six passes, returning three of those interceptions back for touchdowns.
LaMarious Clark, Ankeny, Junior
Clark was a ballhawk in centerfield for the Hawk defense, picking off five passes. Of those, two he returned for touchdowns.
Chris Ford, Sioux City East, Sophomore
Another youngster who shined bright, Ford had five interceptions with a pick-6 last season as just a 10th-grader.
Christopher Lee, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Sophomore
Lee is a playmaker even on the defensive side of the field where he earned four interceptions with one returned all the way back for a score.
Jayden McGregory, West Des Moines Valley, Junior
Maybe the best prospect in the state, McGregory had three interceptions with one returned for a score. He holds several Div. I offers, and has narrowed his college choices down to Minnesota, Missouri, Louisville and Kansas.
Ian Middleton, Dowling Catholic, Junior
From his spot along the defensive line, Middleton caused problems for opposing offenses, recording eight sacks with 12 tackles for loss.
Jaden Montgomery, Dubuque Hempstead, Junior
Look for Montgomery to build off a season in which he recorded 70 tackles with 45 solo stops, 6.5 for loss and three sacks.
Jack Ohman, Sioux City East, Junior
Ohman was in on six sacks with 9.5 tackles for loss among his 33 stops on the year.
Kenyon Purnell, Davenport North, Junior
Offenses had trouble keeping Purnell out of the backfield as evident by his 18.5 tackles for loss among his 38 total stops. Of those tackles, 32 were solos.
Dawson Whitinger, Ankeny, Sophomore
The captain of the defense, Whitinger was in on 88 tackles with 11.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks as just a 10th-grader.