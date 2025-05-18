Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 5A High School Football Quarterback in 2025? Vote Now
As we quickly approach the summer months, the countdown to the first official Football Friday Night of action nears.
Teams will definitely be busy over the next few months, as players within the state compete in baseball, traveling sports and take part in team camps and events leading up to the fall.
With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best returning quarterbacks set to compete in Class 5A this coming season. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.
Beckett Bakker, Waukee, Junior
Bakker enters his fourth season as the starting quarterback for Waukee. He is coming off a junior campaign in which he threw for almost 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions among his 163 attempts, adding 472 yards and four scores on the ground.
Vernon Benda, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Junior
A surprise last year, Benda will not sneak up on anybody this season after racking up 1,840 yards in the air with 20 touchdowns.
Cameron Cantonwine, Ames, Junior
Cantonwine took on the role of quarterback, throwing for 1,819 yards with 17 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also ran for over 600 yards with eight more scores.
Drake DeGroote, Valley, Junior
DeGroote anchored the Tiger offense, helping the team reach the state championship game where they came up just short vs. Southeast Polk. DeGroote threw for over 1,800 yards with 24 touchdowns, completing almost 67 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 212 yards and four TDs.
Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore
Wise beyond his years, Heitland led the Wolves last fall with a 28-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He threw for 1,883 yards and completed almost 75 percent of his throws.
Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Junior
Jepsen stood and delivered week after week for Sioux City East, racking up 2,373 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He completed almost 64 percent of his passes in all.
Joey Nahas, Dowling Catholic, Junior
Nahas was the guiding force for the Maroons, completing 68 percent of his attempts for 666 yards withe eight touchdowns against just two interceptions.
Reece Rettig, Iowa City Liberty, Junior
Rettig dominated last year for the Lightning, throwing for 2,719 yards with 32 touchdowns. Even more impressive? He had just three interceptions among his 253 attempts, completing over 73 percent of his throws in all. Rettig added 482 yards and six TDs with his legs.
Joey Schlosser, Dubuque Senior, Junior
Schlosser hit on just under 60 percent of his passes a season ago, throwing for almost 1,300 yards with nine TDs.
Leyton Wolf, Cedar Falls, Junior
One of the top basketball prospects in the state, the 6-foot-7 Wolf threw for 1,556 yards with nine touchdowns a year ago, completing almost 64 percent of his passes.