Who took over as the new No. 1 in girls basketball this week?
North Linn took advantage of a loss by Algona Bishop Garrigan to slide into the top spot in Class 1A of the latest girls basketball rankings.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its latest polls on Thursday.
Newell-Fonda, who knocked off Algona Bishop Garrigan before falling to second-ranked (3A) Estherville-Lincoln Central, climbed from fifth to second in 1A. Garrigan is third with Riceville and Mount Ayr flipping fourth and fifth.
There were no other changes among the No. 1 teams in the other four classes, as Johnston (5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A) and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2A) all held to form.
Iowa City High made a big move into the 5A Top 15, as the Little Hawks entered at No. 9. They are off to a 5-1 start this season.
Another newcomer was Pella, as the Dutch are now 10th in 4A after not being ranked last week. Mid-Prairie debuted in 3A and ACGC in 2A. Hinton moved up four spots to fourth in 2A after being eighth.
Ankeny fell nine spots from sixth to 15th in 5A, Gilbert and Storm Lake both dropped four spots in 4A, Monticello fell three positions in 3A and Hudson dropped four spots in 2A.
Here is the latest girls basketball rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
Week 4 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Rankings
(Dec. 19, 2024)
Class 5A
1. Johnston; 2. West Des Moines Dowling; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Davenport North; 8. Waukee; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Cedar Falls; 11. Bettendorf; 12. Iowa City West; 13. Iowa City Liberty; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Ankeny.
Dropped out: West Des Moines Valley (15).
Class 4A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Norwalk; 4. Central DeWitt; 5. Sioux Center; 6. Maquoketa; 7. Dallas Center-Grimes; 8. Waverly-Shell Rock; 9. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 10. Pella; 11. Gilbert; 12. Clear Creek-Amana; 13. Carlisle; 14. Marion; 15. Storm Lake.
Dropped out: Oskaloosa (14).
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 3. Dubuque Wahlert; 4. Forest City; 5. Roland-Story; 6. Cherokee; 7. Williamsburg; 8. Algona; 9. Spirit Lake; 10. PCM; 11. West Delaware; 12. Center Point-Urbana; 13. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 14. Monticello; 15. Mid-Prairie.
Dropped out: Humboldt (14).
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. North Mahaska; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hinton; 5. Central Lyon; 6. Rock Valley; 7. MVAOCOU; 8. Denver; 9. West Lyon; 10. Westwood; 11. Cascade; 12. Treynor; 13. Maquoketa Valley; 14. Hudson; 15. ACGC.
Dropped out: Pella Christian (15).
Class 1A
1. North Linn; 2. Newell-Fonda; 3. Algona Bishop Garrigan; 4. Riceville; 5. Mount Ayr; 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 7. Montezuma; 8. Kee; 9. Springville; 10. Woodbine; 11. East Buchanan; 12. Saint Ansgar; 13. Lynnville-Sully; 14. Highland; 15. Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Dropped out: None.