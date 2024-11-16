High School

Jupiter Christian vs. St. Joseph Academy: Live score updates; SSAA 5A State Championship

Follow live as the Eagles and Flashes battle for a state title at The Villages in Orlando

Jeff Gardenour

Jupiter Christian wide receiver Cayden Alula (#13) looks to slip between ODA defenders. The Out of Door Academy Thunder hosted the Jupiter Christian Eagles in the SSAA Class 5A semifinal game Friday night, Nov. 8, 2024. The Eagles defeated the Thunder 29-26.
Jupiter Christian wide receiver Cayden Alula (#13) looks to slip between ODA defenders. The Out of Door Academy Thunder hosted the Jupiter Christian Eagles in the SSAA Class 5A semifinal game Friday night, Nov. 8, 2024. The Eagles defeated the Thunder 29-26. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) Class 5A state championship game features the Jupiter Christian Eagles (9-3) squaring off against St. Joseph Academy Flashes (9-1)

Both teams battled through tight semifinal victories, as SJA topped Foundation Academy, 10-5, in a defensive struggle, and Jupiter Christian edged Out the Door Academy, 29-26.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (Eastern time) and the game is being streamed live on the SportsFlixTv (subscription required).

JUPITER CHRISTIAN VS. ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY

1

2

3

4

F

Jupiter Christian

St. Joseph's

Refresh page for latest

PREGAME

- Kickoff is schedule for 1 pm ET

Published
