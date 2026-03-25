Former Kansas Wrestling Coach Indicted On Child Pornography Charges

A former Kansas high school wrestling coach has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.

In a report by KCTV5.com , Ryan Brungardt faces three counts of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography.

Brungardt was a wrestling coach at Salina Central High School and also an employee at Lakewood Middle School. The 37-year-old was arrested in 2024 at the middle school when members of the Salina police department attempted to confiscate his cell phone.

Ryan Brungardt Accused Of Using Cell Phone To Record Minors At Multiple Wrestling Tournaments

The report states that Brungardt is accused of using a cell phone to record minors while they were showering in a locker room during an event called the Tournament of Champions at Newton High School in January 2024. Investigators have since obtained other cell phone videos suspected to have been used to record at wrestling meets and tournaments in Newton, Hays, Garden City and Salina during the 2023-24 season.

When he was confronted in 2024, Brungardt broke the phone that law enforcement was attempting to seize. Detectives were forced to deploy a Taser “to control” the suspect, according to the report.

The Wichita Eagle reported at the time of that incident that two Newton police detectives and one Salina police officer suffered minor injuries and Brungardt was taken into custody on suspicion of one count of aggravated arson, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of felony interference with law enforcement and three counts of batter of a law enforcement officer.

Former Kansas High School Wrestling Coaches Faces Federal Prison If Convicted

Brungardt faces 15-to-30 years in federal prison on each count if he is convicted. He is currently in custody while awaiting trial after a judge declared releasing him would pose a danger to the community.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Salina Police Department and Newton Police Department are all investigating the case.