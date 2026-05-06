Former Iowa High School Wrestling Standout Joins Iowa State Coaching Staff

A former Iowa high school wrestling standout who reached two NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship finals will begin his coaching career at a rival program.

Drake Ayala, a three-time state champion for Fort Dodge Senior High, has been announced as an assistant wrestling coach for new Iowa State leader Brent Metcalf, the school confirmed on Wednesday. Ayala recently concluded his collegiate wrestling career with the Iowa Hawkeyes , earning multiple All-American honors, including two national runner-up finishes.

Drake Ayala Joins Iowa State Wrestling Coaching Staff

Like Ayala, Metcalf was a standout for the Hawkeyes before becoming part of Kevin Dresser’s coaching staff at Iowa State. Dresser was recently promoted to Director of Men’s and Women’s Wrestling with the Cyclones.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Iowa State staff as an assistant coach,” Ayala said in a press release from the school. “Coach Metcalf is building something special in Ames, and I’m honored to join the staff and contribute to that vision.

“I have a great deal of respect for the way this program carries itself on and off the mat, and its values and goals align closely with who I am and where I come from. I’m excited to give my all to help Cyclones chase World, Olympic and NCAA titles.”

Ayala Was a Three-Time Iowa High School State Wrestling Champion At Fort Dodge Senior High

In high school, Ayala cemented himself as one of the all-time greats, going 171-3 in his career while winning three Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling championships and reaching a fourth final. He won titles his last three years on the mats.

Ayala was a Super 32 champion and two-time junior freestyle national champion before committing to Iowa. He went 48-8 during a two-year stint that saw him reach the national finals in back-to-back years along with a runner-up performance at the Big Ten Championships.

Ayala Coming Off Third NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Appearance



This past season, Ayala was 18-10 on the mat for Iowa , including 11 bonus-point victories. He placed third at the Big Ten Championships and was fifth at the national tournament. Ayala also reached the NCAA Championships as a freshman, becoming just the third to do so under Iowa head coach Tom Brands.

“Drake is a great addition to our coaching staff,” Metcalf said in a press release from Iowa State. “He just wrapped up an outstanding collegiate wrestling career, and I have no doubt that Drake will be a valuable resource for our lightweight athletes every day in the room.

“Drake’s work ethic and desire to make those around him better make him a perfect fit for our staff.”

Ayala’s hiring fills one of two available assistant coaching positions on Metcalf’s first staff at Iowa State.