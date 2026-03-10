Kansas High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 10
The 2026 Kansas high school boys basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all seven classifications.
The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.
2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DI Boys Basketball State Championships (select to view full bracket details)
No. 1 Central Plains vs. No. 8 Canton-Galva - 03/11
No. 4 South Central vs. No. 5 Kiowa County - 03/11
No. 2 St. John's/Tipton Catholic vs. No. 7 Flinthills - 03/11
No. 3 Norwich vs. No. 6 Rural Vista [Hope/White City] - 03/11
2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DII Boys Basketball State Championships
No. 1 Axtell vs. No. 8 Central Christian - 03/10
No. 4 Cunningham vs. No. 5 Weskan - 03/10
No. 2 Hanover vs. No. 7 Deerfield - 03/10
No. 3 Lebo vs. No. 6 Victoria - 03/10
2026 KSHSAA Class 2A Boys Basketball State Championships
No. 1 Sterling vs. No. 8 Douglass - 03/11
No. 4 Thomas More Prep-Marian vs. No. 5 St. Marys - 03/11
No. 2 Berean Academy vs. No. 7 Rossville - 03/11
No. 3 Classical vs. No. 6 St. Mary's-Colgan - 03/11
2026 KSHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball State Championships
No. 1 Collegiate vs. No. 8 Wellsville - 03/11
No. 4 Holcomb vs. No. 5 Silver Lake - 03/10
No. 2 Hesston vs. No. 7 Scott - 03/11
No. 3 Burlington vs. No. 6 Heritage Christian Academy - 03/10
2026 KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball State Championships
No. 1 Rock Creek vs. No. 8 Eudora - 03/11
No. 4 Hugoton vs. No. 5 Andale - 03/11
No. 2 Atchison vs. No. 7 McPherson - 03/11
No. 3 Pratt vs. No. 6 Baldwin - 03/11
2026 KSHSAA Class 5A Boys Basketball State Championships
No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. No. 8 Shawnee Heights - 03/10
No. 4 Maize South vs. No. 5 Seaman - 03/11
No. 2 Bonner Springs vs. No. 7 Washington - 03/10
No. 3 West vs. No. 6 Piper - 03/11
2026 KSHSAA Class 6A Boys Basketball State Championships
No. 1 South vs. No. 8 Manhattan - 03/12
No. 4 Maize vs. No. 5 Heights - 03/12
No. 2 Mill Valley vs. No. 7 Blue Valley North - 03/12
No. 3 Olathe North vs. No. 6 Derby - 03/11
