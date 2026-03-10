The 2026 Kansas high school boys basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all seven classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

Kansas High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 10

2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DI Boys Basketball State Championships (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Central Plains vs. No. 8 Canton-Galva - 03/11

No. 4 South Central vs. No. 5 Kiowa County - 03/11

No. 2 St. John's/Tipton Catholic vs. No. 7 Flinthills - 03/11

No. 3 Norwich vs. No. 6 Rural Vista [Hope/White City] - 03/11

No. 1 Axtell vs. No. 8 Central Christian - 03/10

No. 4 Cunningham vs. No. 5 Weskan - 03/10

No. 2 Hanover vs. No. 7 Deerfield - 03/10

No. 3 Lebo vs. No. 6 Victoria - 03/10

No. 1 Sterling vs. No. 8 Douglass - 03/11

No. 4 Thomas More Prep-Marian vs. No. 5 St. Marys - 03/11

No. 2 Berean Academy vs. No. 7 Rossville - 03/11

No. 3 Classical vs. No. 6 St. Mary's-Colgan - 03/11

No. 1 Collegiate vs. No. 8 Wellsville - 03/11

No. 4 Holcomb vs. No. 5 Silver Lake - 03/10

No. 2 Hesston vs. No. 7 Scott - 03/11

No. 3 Burlington vs. No. 6 Heritage Christian Academy - 03/10

No. 1 Rock Creek vs. No. 8 Eudora - 03/11

No. 4 Hugoton vs. No. 5 Andale - 03/11

No. 2 Atchison vs. No. 7 McPherson - 03/11

No. 3 Pratt vs. No. 6 Baldwin - 03/11

No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. No. 8 Shawnee Heights - 03/10

No. 4 Maize South vs. No. 5 Seaman - 03/11

No. 2 Bonner Springs vs. No. 7 Washington - 03/10

No. 3 West vs. No. 6 Piper - 03/11

No. 1 South vs. No. 8 Manhattan - 03/12

No. 4 Maize vs. No. 5 Heights - 03/12

No. 2 Mill Valley vs. No. 7 Blue Valley North - 03/12

No. 3 Olathe North vs. No. 6 Derby - 03/11