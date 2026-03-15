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Kansas High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 14

See each matchup and bracket for all seven KHSAA boys basketball brackets
Ben Dagg|
Kansas high school basketball finals
Kansas high school basketball finals | SBLive

The 2026 Kansas high school boys basketball state championships conclude this weekend, and High School On SI has brackets for all seven classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

Kansas High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 14

2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DI Boys Basketball State Championships (select to view full bracket details)

Final

No. 2 St. John's/Tipton Catholic vs. No. 4 South Central - 03/14

2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DII Boys Basketball State Championships

Final

No. 1 Axtell vs. No. 2 Hanover - 03/14

2026 KSHSAA Class 2A Boys Basketball State Championships

Final

No. 1 Sterling vs. No. 2 Berean Academy - 03/14

2026 KSHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball State Championships

Final

No. 1 Collegiate vs. No. 3 Burlington - 03/14

2026 KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball State Championships

Final

No. 1 Rock Creek vs. No. 6 Baldwin - 03/14

2026 KSHSAA Class 5A Boys Basketball State Championships

Final

No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. No. 2 Bonner Springs - 03/14

2026 KSHSAA Class 6A Boys Basketball State Championships

Final

No. 1 South vs. No. 3 Olathe North - 03/14

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Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

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