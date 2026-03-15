The 2026 Kansas high school boys basketball state championships conclude this weekend, and High School On SI has brackets for all seven classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

Kansas High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 14

2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DI Boys Basketball State Championships (select to view full bracket details)

Final

No. 2 St. John's/Tipton Catholic vs. No. 4 South Central - 03/14

Final

No. 1 Axtell vs. No. 2 Hanover - 03/14

Final

No. 1 Sterling vs. No. 2 Berean Academy - 03/14

Final

No. 1 Collegiate vs. No. 3 Burlington - 03/14

Final

No. 1 Rock Creek vs. No. 6 Baldwin - 03/14

Final

No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. No. 2 Bonner Springs - 03/14

Final

No. 1 South vs. No. 3 Olathe North - 03/14

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