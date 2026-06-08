Minnesota High School Baseball 2026 State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - June 8

The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament begins on Thursday throughout the state.

The Class 1A and Class 2A tournament quarterfinals and semifinals will begin in St. Cloud. The Class 3A quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at Chaska Athletic Park. The Class 4A quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at CHS Field.

All four championship game will be played on Monday, June 15 at Target Field.

High School On SI has brackets and matchups for all four classifications. Select the bracket to view matchups and game times.

Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

No. 7 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 2 Red Lake County

No. 6 Brandon/Evansville vs. No. 3 South Ridge

No. 8 New York Mills vs. No. 1 Madelia

No. 5 Ogilvie vs. No. 4 Murray County Central

No. 7 Windom vs. No. 2 Perham

No. 6 Aitkin vs. No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake

No. 8 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral

No. 5 Cotter vs. No. 4 Cannon Falls

No. 7 Grand Rapids vs. No. 2 Mahtomedi

No. 6 Northfield vs. No. 3 Mankato West

No. 8 Rocori vs. No. 1 Totino-Grace

No. 5 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 4 Delano

No. 7 Andover vs. No. 2 Champlin Park

No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 3 Edina

No. 8 Prior Lake vs. No. 1 Farmington

No. 5 Monticello vs. No. 4 Rosemount