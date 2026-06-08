Minnesota High School Baseball 2026 State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - June 8
The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament begins on Thursday throughout the state.
The Class 1A and Class 2A tournament quarterfinals and semifinals will begin in St. Cloud. The Class 3A quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at Chaska Athletic Park. The Class 4A quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at CHS Field.
All four championship game will be played on Monday, June 15 at Target Field.
High School On SI has brackets and matchups for all four classifications. Select the bracket to view matchups and game times.
Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
No. 7 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 2 Red Lake County
No. 6 Brandon/Evansville vs. No. 3 South Ridge
No. 8 New York Mills vs. No. 1 Madelia
No. 5 Ogilvie vs. No. 4 Murray County Central
Class AA Bracket
No. 7 Windom vs. No. 2 Perham
No. 6 Aitkin vs. No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake
No. 8 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral
No. 5 Cotter vs. No. 4 Cannon Falls
Class AAA Bracket
No. 7 Grand Rapids vs. No. 2 Mahtomedi
No. 6 Northfield vs. No. 3 Mankato West
No. 8 Rocori vs. No. 1 Totino-Grace
No. 5 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 4 Delano
Class AAAA Bracket
No. 7 Andover vs. No. 2 Champlin Park
No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 3 Edina
No. 8 Prior Lake vs. No. 1 Farmington
No. 5 Monticello vs. No. 4 Rosemount
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917