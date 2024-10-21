High School

Kansas high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every KSHSAA classification of Kansas high school football ahead of Week 8

Sam Brown

Bishop Miege (Kansas) at Rockhurst (Missouri) from September 22, 2023.
Seven weeks of the 2024 Kansas high school football have come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out this week's updated KSHSAA computer rankings for the best teams in the state.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each of the KSHSAA classifications? Here are SBLive's latest Kansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:

KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

KSHSAA Class 6A

1. Manhattan

7-0

2. Gardner-Edgerton

6-1

3. Derby

7-0

4. Blue Valley West

6-1

5. Northwest

6-1

6. Shawnee Mission Northwest

6-2

7. East

5-1

8. Olathe East

5-2

9. Dodge City

4-3

10. Blue Valley Northwest

4-3

Full KSHSAA Class 6A rankings

KSHSAA Class 5A

1. Aquinas

7-0

2. Great Bend

7-0

3. Mill Valley

7-1

4. Goddard

6-1

5. Spring Hill

6-1

6. Blue Valley

7-2

7. Basehor-Linwood

6-1

8. Eisenhoswer

6-1

9. Seaman

6-1

10. DeSoto

6-1

Full KSHSAA Class 5A rankings

KSHSAA Class 4A

1. Wamego

6-1

2. Louisburg

7-0

3. Wellington

5-2

4. Central

6-1

5. Buhler

5-2

6. Atchison

5-2

7. Mulvane

6-1

8. Ottawa

5-2

9. Sumner Academy

6-2

10. Chanute

5-2

Full KSHSAA Class 4A rankings

KSHSAA Class 3A

1. Frontenac

7-0

2. Andale

7-0

3. Collegiate

6-1

4. Marysville

6-1

5. Hesston

7-0

6. Wellsville

7-0

7. Rock Creek

6-1

8. Hayden

6-1

9. Scott

6-1

10. Cheney

6-1

Full KSHSAA Class 3A rankings

KSHSAA Class 2A

1. Southeast of Saline

7-0

2. Humboldt

7-0

3. Nemaha Central

6-1

4. Osage City

8-0

5. Beloit

5-2

6. Norton

6-2

7. Garden Plain

5-2

8. Haven

6-1

9. Silver Lake

6-2

10. Caney Valley

5-2

Full KSHSAA Class 2A rankings

KSHSAA Class 1A

1. Conway Springs

7-0

2. St. Mary's-Colgan

6-1

3. Moundridge

6-0

4. Sedgwick

6-1

5. Jackson Heights

6-1

6. Centralia

6-1

7. McLouth

6-1

8. Valley Heights

6-1

9. Riverside

5-2

10. Sterling

4-3

Full KSHSAA Class 1A rankings

KSHSAA Class 8-Player Division I

1. Hoxie

7-0

2. West Elk

7-0

3. Eli-Saline

7-1

4. South Central

7-0

5. Rawlins County

6-1

6. Oxford

6-1

7. Wichita County

5-1

8. Lincoln

6-1

9. Clifton-Clyde

5-2

10. Kinsley

6-1

KSHSAA Class 8-Player Division I rankings

KSHSAA Class 8-Player Division II

1. Dighton

7-0

2. Hanover

6-1

3. Bucklin

7-0

4. Axtell

7-0

5. Victoria

7-0

6. Frankfort

6-1

7. Burlingame

6-0

8. Minneola

6-0

9. Central Christian

6-1

10. Hodgeman County

6-1

KSHSAA Class 8-Player Division II rankings

KSHSAA 6-Player

1. Cunningham

6-0

2. Weskan

6-0

3. South Barber

5-1

4. Peabody-Burns

5-1

5. Ingalls

7-1

6. Marais des Cygnes Valley

6-1

7. Golden Plains

7-2

8. Cheylin

5-3

9. Tescott

3-2

10. Otis-Benson

4-3

Full KSHSAA 6-Player rankings

