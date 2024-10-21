Kansas high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Seven weeks of the 2024 Kansas high school football have come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out this week's updated KSHSAA computer rankings for the best teams in the state.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each of the KSHSAA classifications? Here are SBLive's latest Kansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:
KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
KSHSAA Class 6A
1. Manhattan
7-0
2. Gardner-Edgerton
6-1
3. Derby
7-0
4. Blue Valley West
6-1
5. Northwest
6-1
6. Shawnee Mission Northwest
6-2
7. East
5-1
8. Olathe East
5-2
9. Dodge City
4-3
10. Blue Valley Northwest
4-3
KSHSAA Class 5A
1. Aquinas
7-0
2. Great Bend
7-0
3. Mill Valley
7-1
4. Goddard
6-1
5. Spring Hill
6-1
6. Blue Valley
7-2
7. Basehor-Linwood
6-1
8. Eisenhoswer
6-1
9. Seaman
6-1
10. DeSoto
6-1
KSHSAA Class 4A
1. Wamego
6-1
2. Louisburg
7-0
3. Wellington
5-2
4. Central
6-1
5. Buhler
5-2
6. Atchison
5-2
7. Mulvane
6-1
8. Ottawa
5-2
9. Sumner Academy
6-2
10. Chanute
5-2
KSHSAA Class 3A
1. Frontenac
7-0
2. Andale
7-0
3. Collegiate
6-1
4. Marysville
6-1
5. Hesston
7-0
6. Wellsville
7-0
7. Rock Creek
6-1
8. Hayden
6-1
9. Scott
6-1
10. Cheney
6-1
KSHSAA Class 2A
1. Southeast of Saline
7-0
2. Humboldt
7-0
3. Nemaha Central
6-1
4. Osage City
8-0
5. Beloit
5-2
6. Norton
6-2
7. Garden Plain
5-2
8. Haven
6-1
9. Silver Lake
6-2
10. Caney Valley
5-2
KSHSAA Class 1A
1. Conway Springs
7-0
2. St. Mary's-Colgan
6-1
3. Moundridge
6-0
4. Sedgwick
6-1
5. Jackson Heights
6-1
6. Centralia
6-1
7. McLouth
6-1
8. Valley Heights
6-1
9. Riverside
5-2
10. Sterling
4-3
KSHSAA Class 8-Player Division I
1. Hoxie
7-0
2. West Elk
7-0
3. Eli-Saline
7-1
4. South Central
7-0
5. Rawlins County
6-1
6. Oxford
6-1
7. Wichita County
5-1
8. Lincoln
6-1
9. Clifton-Clyde
5-2
10. Kinsley
6-1
KSHSAA Class 8-Player Division II
1. Dighton
7-0
2. Hanover
6-1
3. Bucklin
7-0
4. Axtell
7-0
5. Victoria
7-0
6. Frankfort
6-1
7. Burlingame
6-0
8. Minneola
6-0
9. Central Christian
6-1
10. Hodgeman County
6-1
KSHSAA 6-Player
1. Cunningham
6-0
2. Weskan
6-0
3. South Barber
5-1
4. Peabody-Burns
5-1
5. Ingalls
7-1
6. Marais des Cygnes Valley
6-1
7. Golden Plains
7-2
8. Cheylin
5-3
9. Tescott
3-2
10. Otis-Benson
4-3
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports