Kansas High School Boys Basketball State Champions, Runner-Ups, and Third Place - March 19, 2026
The 2026 Kansas boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 6A
Champions: Olathe North Eagles
Runner-Ups: Shawnee Mission South Eagles
Third Place: Mill Valley Jaguars
Class 5A
Champions: Bonner Springs Braves
Runner-Ups: Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
Third Place: Seaman Vikings
Class 4A
Champions: Baldwin Bulldogs
Runner-Ups: Rock Creek Mustangs
Third Place: Hugoton Eagles
Class 3A
Champions: Collegiate Spartans
Runner-Ups: Burlington Wildcats
Third Place: Silver Lake Eagles
Class 2A
Champions: Sterling Black Bears
Runner-Ups: Berean Academy Warriors
Third Place: St. Mary's Bears
Class 1A DI
Champions: Beloit/St. John's Trojans
Runner-Ups: South Central Timberwolves
Third Place: Norwich Eagles
Class 1A DII
Champions: Hanover Wildcats
Runner-Ups: Axtell Eagles
Third Place: Lebo Wolves
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.