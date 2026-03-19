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Kansas High School Boys Basketball State Champions, Runner-Ups, and Third Place - March 19, 2026

See every KSHSAA champion, runner-up and third-place finisher for all seven classifications as the Kansas high school basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Olathe North Eagles defeated Shawnee Mission South to take home the Class 6A state championship.
The Olathe North Eagles defeated Shawnee Mission South to take home the Class 6A state championship. | Arianna Grainey

The 2026 Kansas boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Class 6A

Champions: Olathe North Eagles

Runner-Ups: Shawnee Mission South Eagles

Third Place: Mill Valley Jaguars

Class 5A

Champions: Bonner Springs Braves

Runner-Ups: Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

Third Place: Seaman Vikings

Class 4A

Champions: Baldwin Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Rock Creek Mustangs

Third Place: Hugoton Eagles

Class 3A

Champions: Collegiate Spartans

Runner-Ups: Burlington Wildcats

Third Place: Silver Lake Eagles

Class 2A

Champions: Sterling Black Bears

Runner-Ups: Berean Academy Warriors

Third Place: St. Mary's Bears

Class 1A DI

Champions: Beloit/St. John's Trojans

Runner-Ups: South Central Timberwolves

Third Place: Norwich Eagles

Class 1A DII

Champions: Hanover Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Axtell Eagles

Third Place: Lebo Wolves

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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