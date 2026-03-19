Kansas High School Boys Basketball State Champions, Runner-Ups, and Third Place - March 19, 2026

The 2026 Kansas boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Champions: Olathe North Eagles

Runner-Ups: Shawnee Mission South Eagles

Third Place: Mill Valley Jaguars

Champions: Bonner Springs Braves

Runner-Ups: Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

Third Place: Seaman Vikings

Champions: Baldwin Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Rock Creek Mustangs

Third Place: Hugoton Eagles

Champions: Collegiate Spartans

Runner-Ups: Burlington Wildcats

Third Place: Silver Lake Eagles

Champions: Sterling Black Bears

Runner-Ups: Berean Academy Warriors

Third Place: St. Mary's Bears

Champions: Beloit/St. John's Trojans

Runner-Ups: South Central Timberwolves

Third Place: Norwich Eagles

Champions: Hanover Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Axtell Eagles

Third Place: Lebo Wolves

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