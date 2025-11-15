High School

Kansas high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into the Sectional Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 14, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Andale 57, Pratt 7

Axtell 60, Frankfort 14

Basehor-Linwood 31, Leavenworth 7

Bishop Miege 52, Eudora 21

Central 49, South 24

Cheney 19, Rock Creek 14

Cunningham 46, Otis-Bison 0

Derby 63, Northwest 21

Gardner-Edgerton 49, Shawnee Mission Northwest 42

Great Bend 29, Hays 22

Hanover 50, Linn 0

Hayden 43, Jefferson West 29

Hill City 58, Trego 36

Hodgeman County 34, Wallace County 28

Hoisington 36, Garden Plain 7

Jackson Heights 21, Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 14

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 64, Wellington 25

Labette County 28, Ottawa 14

Lincoln 46, Ell-Saline 44

Manhattan 55, Maize 31

Nemaha Central 21, Sabetha 20

Northwest 34, Olathe West 21

Osage City 46, Caney Valley 14

Rossville 27, St. Mary's-Colgan 20

Santa Fe Trail 28, Holton 26

Smith Center 22, Moundridge 14

South Barber 45, Pawnee Heights 0

South Central 36, Wichita County 28

Southeast of Saline 48, Phillipsburg 6

St. James Academy 45, Mill Valley 41

Sterling 44, Trinity 42

Sylvan-Lucas 50, Little River 44

Tescott 52, Peabody-Burns 30

Victoria 36, Central Christian 22

Wamego 21, Augusta 14

Weskan 60, Ingalls 26

