Kansas high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into the Sectional Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 14, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Andale 57, Pratt 7
Axtell 60, Frankfort 14
Basehor-Linwood 31, Leavenworth 7
Bishop Miege 52, Eudora 21
Central 49, South 24
Cheney 19, Rock Creek 14
Cunningham 46, Otis-Bison 0
Derby 63, Northwest 21
Gardner-Edgerton 49, Shawnee Mission Northwest 42
Great Bend 29, Hays 22
Hanover 50, Linn 0
Hayden 43, Jefferson West 29
Hill City 58, Trego 36
Hodgeman County 34, Wallace County 28
Hoisington 36, Garden Plain 7
Jackson Heights 21, Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 14
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 64, Wellington 25
Labette County 28, Ottawa 14
Lincoln 46, Ell-Saline 44
Manhattan 55, Maize 31
Mill Valley 41, St. James Academy 45
Nemaha Central 21, Sabetha 20
Northwest 34, Olathe West 21
Osage City 46, Caney Valley 14
Rossville 27, St. Mary's-Colgan 20
Santa Fe Trail 28, Holton 26
Smith Center 22, Moundridge 14
South Barber 45, Pawnee Heights 0
South Central 36, Wichita County 28
Southeast of Saline 48, Phillipsburg 6
Sterling 44, Trinity 42
Sylvan-Lucas 50, Little River 44
Tescott 52, Peabody-Burns 30
Victoria 36, Central Christian 22
Wamego 21, Augusta 14
Weskan 60, Ingalls 26