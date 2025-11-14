Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 14, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, November 14, including nine games featuring preseason statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
With nine games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to the Sectional Round of the playoffs.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Manhattan vs Maize.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 14, highlighted by St. James Academy vs Mill Valley.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Eudora vs Bishop Miege.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Pratt vs Andale.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Garden Plain vs Hoisington.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Rossville vs St. Mary's-Colgan.
