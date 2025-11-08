High School

Kansas high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from the Second Round of Kansas high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Bishop Miege rolled past Tonganoxie, 30-6, on Friday.
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into the Second Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 7, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Andale 51, Clay Center 6

Augusta 35, Mulvane 20

Axtell 46, Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 0

Basehor-Linwood 35, DeSoto 28

Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 6

Caney Valley 48, Riverton 28

Central 62, Goddard 32

Central Christian 56, Logan 0

Cheney 23, Holcomb 20

Cunningham 2, Altoona-Midway 0

Derby 28, Junction City 7

Ell-Saline 58, Madison 6

Eudora 49, Paola 14

Frankfort 84, Marmaton Valley 74

Garden Plain 31, Beloit 14

Gardner-Edgerton 63, Olathe North 35

Great Bend 49, Bishop Carroll 7

Hanover 64, Burlingame 8

Hayden 42, Wellsville 0

Hays 27, Hutchinson 6

Hill City 50, Oxford 0

Hodgeman County 51, Minneola 6

Hoisington 46, Hillsboro 6

Holton 14, Frontenac 6

Ingalls 51, Northern Valley 6

Jackson Heights 21, Olpe 20

Jefferson West 49, Prairie View 14

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, Central 0

Labette County 15, Chanute 7

Leavenworth 35, Blue Valley North 21

Lincoln 62, Oswego 34

Linn 46, Lebo 0

Little River 52, Lyndon 20

Maize 58, East 34

Manhattan 45, Southeast 6

Mill Valley 28, Aquinas 27

Moundridge 22, Inman 14

Nemaha Central 34, Council Grove 12

Northwest 38, Blue Valley West 14

Northwest 52, Washburn Rural 28

Osage City 60, Atchison County 7

Otis-Bison 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Ottawa 24, Piper 22

Pawnee Heights 51, Cheylin 6

Phillipsburg 52, Haven 22

Pratt 35, Hugoton 14

Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 41, Centralia 26

Rock Creek 17, Hesston 13

Rossville 53, Jefferson County North 18

Santa Fe Trail 28, Girard 0

Sabetha 28, Silver Lake 16

Shawnee Mission Northwest 38, Lawrence Free State 31

Smith Center 24, Thomas More Prep-Marian 14

South 22, Liberal 16

South Barber 54, Golden Plains 8

South Central 60, Decatur Community 48

Southeast of Saline 44, Russell 12

St. James Academy 26, Spring Hill 14

St. Mary's-Colgan 56, Troy 0

Sterling 53, Marion 14

Sylvan-Lucas 62, Flinthills 14

Tescott 54, Chetopa 0

Trego 64, Kiowa County 18

Trinity 43, Republic County 14

Victoria 64, Dighton 14

Wallace County 52, Attica/Argonia Co-op 6

Wamego 33, Buhler 27

Wellington 21, Rose Hill 14

Weskan 62, Moscow 12

Wichita County 54, Meade 6

