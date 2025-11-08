Kansas high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into the Second Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 7, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Andale 51, Clay Center 6
Augusta 35, Mulvane 20
Axtell 46, Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 0
Basehor-Linwood 35, DeSoto 28
Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 6
Caney Valley 48, Riverton 28
Central 62, Goddard 32
Central Christian 56, Logan 0
Cheney 23, Holcomb 20
Cunningham 2, Altoona-Midway 0
Derby 28, Junction City 7
Ell-Saline 58, Madison 6
Eudora 49, Paola 14
Frankfort 84, Marmaton Valley 74
Garden Plain 31, Beloit 14
Gardner-Edgerton 63, Olathe North 35
Great Bend 49, Bishop Carroll 7
Hanover 64, Burlingame 8
Hayden 42, Wellsville 0
Hays 27, Hutchinson 6
Hill City 50, Oxford 0
Hodgeman County 51, Minneola 6
Hoisington 46, Hillsboro 6
Holton 14, Frontenac 6
Ingalls 51, Northern Valley 6
Jackson Heights 21, Olpe 20
Jefferson West 49, Prairie View 14
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, Central 0
Labette County 15, Chanute 7
Leavenworth 35, Blue Valley North 21
Lincoln 62, Oswego 34
Linn 46, Lebo 0
Little River 52, Lyndon 20
Maize 58, East 34
Manhattan 45, Southeast 6
Mill Valley 28, Aquinas 27
Moundridge 22, Inman 14
Nemaha Central 34, Council Grove 12
Northwest 38, Blue Valley West 14
Northwest 52, Washburn Rural 28
Osage City 60, Atchison County 7
Otis-Bison 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Ottawa 24, Piper 22
Pawnee Heights 51, Cheylin 6
Phillipsburg 52, Haven 22
Pratt 35, Hugoton 14
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 41, Centralia 26
Rock Creek 17, Hesston 13
Rossville 53, Jefferson County North 18
Santa Fe Trail 28, Girard 0
Sabetha 28, Silver Lake 16
Shawnee Mission Northwest 38, Lawrence Free State 31
Smith Center 24, Thomas More Prep-Marian 14
South 22, Liberal 16
South Barber 54, Golden Plains 8
South Central 60, Decatur Community 48
Southeast of Saline 44, Russell 12
St. James Academy 26, Spring Hill 14
St. Mary's-Colgan 56, Troy 0
Sterling 53, Marion 14
Sylvan-Lucas 62, Flinthills 14
Tescott 54, Chetopa 0
Trego 64, Kiowa County 18
Trinity 43, Republic County 14
Victoria 64, Dighton 14
Wallace County 52, Attica/Argonia Co-op 6
Wamego 33, Buhler 27
Wellington 21, Rose Hill 14
Weskan 62, Moscow 12
Wichita County 54, Meade 6