The Stage Is Set for the 2026 Maine High School Basketball Tournament State Finals; Matchups & How to Watch

After a week-plus of regional action across Portland, Augusta, and Bangor, the field for the 2026 Maine High School Basketball State Championships is officially locked in.

Penobscot Valley High School wants to repeat as state champions. Last year they won Class C. This year, they're in Class D.
The Maine High School Basketball Tournament's state championship game field is set.

Classes A, B, C, D and S all completed their regional tournaments over the weekend, and now have a few days to rest and practice ahead of the "gold ball" games the final two days of February.

Here's a look at the matchups and how to watch each game if you can't make it in person. The south representative is the first team listed in each matchup outlined below.

Class A Boys

Portland vs. Camden Hills, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class A Girls

Cheverus vs. Hampden Academy, 6 p.m. Saturday, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class B Boys

Yarmouth vs. Gardiner, 7:45 p.m. Friday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B Girls


Oceanside vs. Lawrence, 6:05 p.m. Friday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class C Boys

Marancook vs. Fort Kent, 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center

Class C Girls

Spruce Mountain vs. Mattanawcook, 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center

Class D Boys


Monmouth Academy vs. Machias, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center

Class D Girls


Mt. Abram vs. Penobscot Valley, 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center

Class S Boys


Valley vs. Easton, 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center

Class S Girls


Valley vs. Wisdom, 11:05 a.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center

How to Watch

No more NFHS or WHOU.live.

Maine Public produces and broadcasts all state championship games. Viewers can access live, free broadcasts on the station's linear television channels, online at mainepublic.org via Maine Public's mobile app.

Maine Basketball Rankings provides live statistics, as long as you provide an email address to make an account and subscribe. It's free.

State championship broadcasters: Brent Stephens, Julie Sinclair, Ken Lindolf, Jim Baines, Dave Cheever, Abby Hasson, BL Lippert, Karen Magnusson, Brandon Terrill, Toby Nelson, Ethan Snow, Rob Kennedy, Jarod Richmond, and me.

2026 Maine High School Basketball State Championship Weekend TV Schedule

Friday, February 27, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

  • Class B Girls, 6:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class B Boys, 7:45 p.m., Maine Public Television

Saturday, February 28, Augusta Civic Center, Augusta

  • Class S Girls, 11:05 a.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class S Boys, 12:45 p.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class D Girls, 2:35 p.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class D Boys State Championship at 3:45 pm on Maine Public Television
  • Class C Girls, 7:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class C Boys 8:45 p.m., Maine Public Television

Saturday, February 28, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

  • Class A Girls 6:05 p.m., The World Channel
  • Class A Boys 7:45 p.m. , The World Channel
