The Stage Is Set for the 2026 Maine High School Basketball Tournament State Finals; Matchups & How to Watch
The Maine High School Basketball Tournament's state championship game field is set.
Classes A, B, C, D and S all completed their regional tournaments over the weekend, and now have a few days to rest and practice ahead of the "gold ball" games the final two days of February.
Here's a look at the matchups and how to watch each game if you can't make it in person. The south representative is the first team listed in each matchup outlined below.
Class A Boys
Portland vs. Camden Hills, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
Class A Girls
Cheverus vs. Hampden Academy, 6 p.m. Saturday, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
Class B Boys
Yarmouth vs. Gardiner, 7:45 p.m. Friday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Class B Girls
Oceanside vs. Lawrence, 6:05 p.m. Friday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Class C Boys
Marancook vs. Fort Kent, 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center
Class C Girls
Spruce Mountain vs. Mattanawcook, 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center
Class D Boys
Monmouth Academy vs. Machias, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center
Class D Girls
Mt. Abram vs. Penobscot Valley, 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center
Class S Boys
Valley vs. Easton, 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center
Class S Girls
Valley vs. Wisdom, 11:05 a.m. Saturday, Augusta Civic Center
How to Watch
No more NFHS or WHOU.live.
Maine Public produces and broadcasts all state championship games. Viewers can access live, free broadcasts on the station's linear television channels, online at mainepublic.org via Maine Public's mobile app.
Maine Basketball Rankings provides live statistics, as long as you provide an email address to make an account and subscribe. It's free.
State championship broadcasters: Brent Stephens, Julie Sinclair, Ken Lindolf, Jim Baines, Dave Cheever, Abby Hasson, BL Lippert, Karen Magnusson, Brandon Terrill, Toby Nelson, Ethan Snow, Rob Kennedy, Jarod Richmond, and me.
2026 Maine High School Basketball State Championship Weekend TV Schedule
Friday, February 27, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
- Class B Girls, 6:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
- Class B Boys, 7:45 p.m., Maine Public Television
Saturday, February 28, Augusta Civic Center, Augusta
- Class S Girls, 11:05 a.m., Maine Public Television
- Class S Boys, 12:45 p.m., Maine Public Television
- Class D Girls, 2:35 p.m., Maine Public Television
- Class D Boys State Championship at 3:45 pm on Maine Public Television
- Class C Girls, 7:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
- Class C Boys 8:45 p.m., Maine Public Television
Saturday, February 28, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
- Class A Girls 6:05 p.m., The World Channel
- Class A Boys 7:45 p.m. , The World Channel