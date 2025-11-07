Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, November 7, including 17 games featuring preseason statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to the first round of the playoffs.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are nine Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is Southeast vs Manhattan.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 10 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 7, highlighted by St. James Academy vs Spring Hill.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 11 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is Central vs Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Hugoton vs Pratt.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 10 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Southeast of Saline vs Russell.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is Marion vs Sterling.
