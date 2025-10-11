Kansas high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into Week 6 on Friday, October 10, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Andale 68, Smoky Valley 0
Andover 42, Newton 27
Axtell 56, St. Paul 0
Basehor-Linwood 38, Tonganoxie 10
Beloit 54, Minneapolis 6
Blue Valley 30, Blue Valley Northwest 14
Blue Valley West 49, Blue Valley Southwest 9
Buhler 63, El Dorado 6
Burlingame 54, Hartford 8
Central 23, Central 13
Central Christian 36, Attica/Argonia Co-op 0
Central Plains 58, Canton-Galva 8
Centralia 2, Horton 0
Centre 34, Crest 28
Chanute 24, Fort Scott 12
Chase County 62, Flinthills 48
Cheney 34, Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 7
Cherryvale 28, Galena 6
Clay Center 47, Concordia 26
Clearwater 15, Collegiate 7
Colby 28, Goodland 24
Deerfield 38, Satanta 34
Derby 48, Valley Center 19
Dighton 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 14
Doniphan West 12, Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 7
East 73, North 7
Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 21
Elkhart 44, Spearville 30
Ell-Saline 22, Little River 20
Ellsworth 42, Halstead 14
Eudora 54, Independence 14
Eureka 44, West Franklin 0
Fairfield 40, Pretty Prairie 14
Frontenac 35, Baxter Springs 7
Garden Plain 37, Kingman 0
Gardner-Edgerton 41, Olathe East 20
Girard 45, Burlington 13
Great Bend 55, Liberal 6
Hanover 53, Wakefield 6
Haven 45, Belle Plaine 6
Hayden 56, Holton 22
Hays 42, Dodge City 19
Hesston 66, Trinity Academy 34
Hiawatha 56, Oskaloosa 13
Hill City 64, Hoxie 14
Hoisington 70, Lakin 0
Holcomb 32, Scott 7
Hugoton 35, Cimarron 7
Humboldt 28, Bluestem 6
Hutchinson 42, Haysville Campus 0
Inman 61, Sedgwick 24
Jackson Heights 55, Onaga 0
Jefferson County North 48, Valley Falls 0
Jefferson West 47, Perry-Lecompton 14
Junction City 44, Topeka 6
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 35, Bishop Carroll 13
Labette County 51, Field Kindley 0
Leavenworth 27, DeSoto 14
Lincoln 64, Lakeside 6
Linn 68, Pike Valley 16
Logan 56, Greeley County 14
Louisburg 49, West 6
Maize 49, Maize South 0
Marmaton Valley 54, Waverly 6
McLouth 24, Pleasant Ridge 14
Meade 54, Kinsley 30
Moundridge 28, Marion 12
Mulvane 34, McPherson 3
Nemaha Central 20, Sabetha 18
Nickerson 35, Lyons 14
Northwest 40, Manhattan 13
Northwest 43, West 7
Olathe South 48, Olathe North 7
Olathe West 52, Mill Valley 36
Olpe 42, Mission Valley 6
Osage City 49, St. Marys 14
Osborne 72, Norwich 42
Oswego 74, Northeast 28
Ottawa 39, Bonner Springs 0
Oxford 46, Kiowa County 6
Parsons 27, Neodesha 6
Piper 44, Lansing 13
Plainville 69, Syracuse 18
Prairie View 49, Anderson County 8
Pratt 62, Phillipsburg 34
Quinter 30, Ellis 20
Rawlins County 28, St. Francis 24
Republic County 22, Remington 0
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 28, Troy 0
Riverton 21, Columbus 12
Rock Creek 56, Marysville 14
Rockhurst 36, Aquinas 35
Rose Hill 42, Circle 12
Rossville 49, Cair Paravel 14
Royal Valley 35, Atchison County 7
Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 48, Lebo 0
Russell 46, Norton 14
Sacred Heart 44, Bennington 8
Santa Fe Trail 42, Baldwin 21
Schlagle 44, Harmon 0
Seaman 3, Shawnee Heights 20
Sedan 56, West Elk 12
Shawnee Mission Northwest 26, Lawrence 7
Smith Center 26, Ulysses 20
Smithville 24, Pittsburg 14
Solomon 74, Goessel 28
South 8, Heights 7
South Central 54, Udall 0
Southeast 21, Garden City 10
Southwestern Heights 29, Larned 20
Spring Hill 56, Paola 34
St. James Academy 28, Blue Valley North 20
St. John 56, Minneola 28
Sterling 46, Conway Springs 20
Sublette 50, South Gray 22
Sumner Academy 44, Northeast 21
Sylvan-Lucas 44, Clifton-Clyde 8
Thomas More Prep-Marian 52, Oakley 21
Thunder Ridge 76, St. John's/Tipton Catholic 48
Trego 52, Ness City 6
Trinity 26, Ellinwood 0
Uniontown 39, Erie 6
Valley Heights 49, Herington 6
Victoria 48, Stafford 0
Wabaunsee 47, Maranatha Christian Academy 0
Wamego 55, Chapman 24
Washburn Rural 38, Emporia 0
Washington 70, Wyandotte 0
Washington County 68, Rock Hills 16
Wellington 46, Winfield 28
Wellsville 49, Bishop Ward 20
West 42, Turner 27
Wichita County 52, LaCrosse 6