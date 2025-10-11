High School

Kansas high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of Kansas high school football

Washburn Rural senior makes a catch against Topeka High during the game at Washburn Rural High School on Oct. 3, 2025.
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into Week 6 on Friday, October 10, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Andale 68, Smoky Valley 0

Andover 42, Newton 27

Axtell 56, St. Paul 0

Basehor-Linwood 38, Tonganoxie 10

Beloit 54, Minneapolis 6

Blue Valley 30, Blue Valley Northwest 14

Blue Valley West 49, Blue Valley Southwest 9

Buhler 63, El Dorado 6

Burlingame 54, Hartford 8

Central 23, Central 13

Central Christian 36, Attica/Argonia Co-op 0

Central Plains 58, Canton-Galva 8

Centralia 2, Horton 0

Centre 34, Crest 28

Chanute 24, Fort Scott 12

Chase County 62, Flinthills 48

Cheney 34, Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 7

Cherryvale 28, Galena 6

Clay Center 47, Concordia 26

Clearwater 15, Collegiate 7

Colby 28, Goodland 24

Deerfield 38, Satanta 34

Derby 48, Valley Center 19

Dighton 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 14

Doniphan West 12, Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 7

East 73, North 7

Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 21

Elkhart 44, Spearville 30

Ell-Saline 22, Little River 20

Ellsworth 42, Halstead 14

Eudora 54, Independence 14

Eureka 44, West Franklin 0

Fairfield 40, Pretty Prairie 14

Frontenac 35, Baxter Springs 7

Garden Plain 37, Kingman 0

Gardner-Edgerton 41, Olathe East 20

Girard 45, Burlington 13

Great Bend 55, Liberal 6

Hanover 53, Wakefield 6

Haven 45, Belle Plaine 6

Hayden 56, Holton 22

Hays 42, Dodge City 19

Hesston 66, Trinity Academy 34

Hiawatha 56, Oskaloosa 13

Hill City 64, Hoxie 14

Hoisington 70, Lakin 0

Holcomb 32, Scott 7

Hugoton 35, Cimarron 7

Humboldt 28, Bluestem 6

Hutchinson 42, Haysville Campus 0

Inman 61, Sedgwick 24

Jackson Heights 55, Onaga 0

Jefferson County North 48, Valley Falls 0

Jefferson West 47, Perry-Lecompton 14

Junction City 44, Topeka 6

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 35, Bishop Carroll 13

Labette County 51, Field Kindley 0

Leavenworth 27, DeSoto 14

Lincoln 64, Lakeside 6

Linn 68, Pike Valley 16

Logan 56, Greeley County 14

Louisburg 49, West 6

Maize 49, Maize South 0

Marmaton Valley 54, Waverly 6

McLouth 24, Pleasant Ridge 14

Meade 54, Kinsley 30

Moundridge 28, Marion 12

Mulvane 34, McPherson 3

Nemaha Central 20, Sabetha 18

Nickerson 35, Lyons 14

Northwest 40, Manhattan 13

Northwest 43, West 7

Olathe South 48, Olathe North 7

Olathe West 52, Mill Valley 36

Olpe 42, Mission Valley 6

Osage City 49, St. Marys 14

Osborne 72, Norwich 42

Oswego 74, Northeast 28

Ottawa 39, Bonner Springs 0

Oxford 46, Kiowa County 6

Parsons 27, Neodesha 6

Piper 44, Lansing 13

Plainville 69, Syracuse 18

Prairie View 49, Anderson County 8

Pratt 62, Phillipsburg 34

Quinter 30, Ellis 20

Rawlins County 28, St. Francis 24

Republic County 22, Remington 0

Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 28, Troy 0

Riverton 21, Columbus 12

Rock Creek 56, Marysville 14

Rockhurst 36, Aquinas 35

Rose Hill 42, Circle 12

Rossville 49, Cair Paravel 14

Royal Valley 35, Atchison County 7

Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 48, Lebo 0

Russell 46, Norton 14

Sacred Heart 44, Bennington 8

Santa Fe Trail 42, Baldwin 21

Schlagle 44, Harmon 0

Seaman 3, Shawnee Heights 20

Sedan 56, West Elk 12

Shawnee Mission Northwest 26, Lawrence 7

Smith Center 26, Ulysses 20

Smithville 24, Pittsburg 14

Solomon 74, Goessel 28

South 8, Heights 7

South Central 54, Udall 0

Southeast 21, Garden City 10

Southwestern Heights 29, Larned 20

Spring Hill 56, Paola 34

St. James Academy 28, Blue Valley North 20

St. John 56, Minneola 28

Sterling 46, Conway Springs 20

Sublette 50, South Gray 22

Sumner Academy 44, Northeast 21

Sylvan-Lucas 44, Clifton-Clyde 8

Thomas More Prep-Marian 52, Oakley 21

Thunder Ridge 76, St. John's/Tipton Catholic 48

Trego 52, Ness City 6

Trinity 26, Ellinwood 0

Uniontown 39, Erie 6

Valley Heights 49, Herington 6

Victoria 48, Stafford 0

Wabaunsee 47, Maranatha Christian Academy 0

Wamego 55, Chapman 24

Washburn Rural 38, Emporia 0

Washington 70, Wyandotte 0

Washington County 68, Rock Hills 16

Wellington 46, Winfield 28

Wellsville 49, Bishop Ward 20

West 42, Turner 27

Wichita County 52, LaCrosse 6

