Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 147 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, October 10, including 19 games featuring pre-season statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to Week 6.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 21 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night is Manhattan vs Northwest.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 26 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Rockhurst vs Aquinas.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 20 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night is McPherson vs Mulvane.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 24 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Holton traveling to Hayden.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 26 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night is a battle of two unbeaten teams, Sabetha vs Nemaha Central.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 30 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 10, 2025. The slate is highlighted by St. Mary's vs Osage City.
