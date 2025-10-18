Kansas high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 17, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Abilene 56, El Dorado 14
Andale 68, Trinity Academy 20
Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 48, Haven 21
Aquinas 35, Blue Valley Northwest 7
Augusta 50, McPherson 29
Basehor-Linwood 47, Seaman 40
Beloit 16, Ellsworth 6
Bishop Carroll 24, East 0
Blue Valley North 24, Bishop Miege 20
Buhler 41, Winfield 21
Caney Valley 48, Galena 6
Central 55, Eisenhower 52
Central Christian 52, Pretty Prairie 6
Chapman 36, Marysville 16
Cheney 48, Collegiate 27
Cherryvale 42, Bluestem 18
Cimarron 40, Southwestern Heights 14
Colby 44, Lakin 23
Conway Springs 17, Ellinwood 14
Council Grove 14, St. Marys 12
Cunningham 62, Attica/Argonia Co-op 14
Decatur Community 52, Rawlins County 28
Derby 70, Maize South 28
DeSoto 59, Blue Valley Southwest 33
Dodge City 20, Garden City 14
Ellis 58, Ness City 8
Ell-Saline 50, Goessel 0
Eudora 21, Tonganoxie 17
Eureka 46, Central Heights 20
Fort Scott 20, Circle 13
Frontenac 41, Columbus 14
Garden Plain 49, Douglass 0
Gardner-Edgerton 55, Olathe South 35
Goddard 44, Arkansas City 35
Golden Plains 52, Western Plains 6
Great Bend 43, Hays 19
Hanover 26, Axtell 18
Heights 64, North 0
Hillsboro 48, Lyons 21
Hodgeman County 47, Dighton 0
Hoisington 86, Larned 6
Holcomb 20, Hugoton 14
Holton 21, Hiawatha 13
Humboldt 40, West Franklin 20
Hutchinson 15, Newton 14
Independence 24, Labette County 20
Inman 76, Bennington 0
Jackson Heights 54, Valley Falls 6
Jefferson West 50, Atchison County 12
Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 20
Kingman 37, Belle Plaine 7
Kinsley 28, Sublette 26
Leavenworth 56, West 6
Lebo 58, Centre 0
Liberal 38, Ulysses 8
Lincoln 62, Sylvan-Lucas 36
Little River 68, Central Plains 32
Louisburg 20, Ottawa 13
Lyndon 48, Yates Center 0
Maize 68, Valley Center 34
Manhattan 50, Topeka 0
Marion 28, Remington 12
Marmaton Valley 56, Crest 0
Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 34, Horton 20
Meade 46, Spearville 0
Mill Valley 63, Northwest 28
Minneola 60, Deerfield 14
Moscow 50, Rolla 0
Moundridge 38, Sedgwick 8
Mulvane 60, Field Kindley 0
Nemaha Central 48, Royal Valley 27
Neodesha 35, Baxter Springs 28
North 29, Lawrence 28
Northeast 68, West Elk 18
Northwest 52, South 0
Olathe West 37, East 28
Onaga 34, Pleasant Ridge 19
Peabody-Burns 51, Chetopa 6
Phillipsburg 55, Norton 0
Piper 43, Turner 7
Pittsburg 42, Chanute 0
Pleasanton 45, Uniontown 12
Prairie View 49, Girard 20
Pratt 42, Clearwater 13
Republic County 36, Valley Heights 11
Riley County 40, Hesston 32
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 37, Doniphan West 0
Rock Creek 48, Concordia 0
Rose Hill 55, Wellington 14
Rossville 36, Olpe 22
Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 49, Hartford 0
Russell 37, Minneapolis 36
Sabetha 42, Oskaloosa 0
Sacred Heart 41, Herington 0
Santa Fe Trail 44, Anderson County 7
Scott 42, Goodland 22
Sedan 54, Central 20
Shawnee Heights 42, Lansing 0
Silver Lake 28, Osage City 21
Smith Center 59, Oakley 14
Smoky Valley 29, Nickerson 7
Solomon 44, Canton-Galva 20
South 55, Haysville Campus 6
South Barber 58, Pawnee Heights 12
Southeast of Saline 55, Halstead 14
Spring Hill 43, Emporia 0
St. Francis 24, Hoxie 20
St. James Academy 38, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 35
St. Mary's-Colgan 59, Erie 0
Stanton County 60, Kansas City East Christian Academy 20
Sumner Academy 32, Harmon 6
Tescott 21, Chase 0
Thunder Ridge 50, Pike Valley 0
Trego 48, LaCrosse 0
Trinity 27, Medicine Lodge 0
Victoria 64, Macksville 6
Wabaunsee 36, Mission Valley 21
Wamego 28, Clay Center 14
Washington County 78, Lakeside 16
Wellsville 72, Osawatomie 0