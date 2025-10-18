High School

Kansas high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Kansas high school football

Brady Twombly

Washburn Rural passes the ball during the game against Topeka High at Washburn Rural High School on Oct. 3, 2025.
Washburn Rural passes the ball during the game against Topeka High at Washburn Rural High School on Oct. 3, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 17, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Abilene 56, El Dorado 14

Andale 68, Trinity Academy 20

Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 48, Haven 21

Aquinas 35, Blue Valley Northwest 7

Augusta 50, McPherson 29

Basehor-Linwood 47, Seaman 40

Beloit 16, Ellsworth 6

Bishop Carroll 24, East 0

Blue Valley North 24, Bishop Miege 20

Buhler 41, Winfield 21

Caney Valley 48, Galena 6

Central 55, Eisenhower 52

Central Christian 52, Pretty Prairie 6

Chapman 36, Marysville 16

Cheney 48, Collegiate 27

Cherryvale 42, Bluestem 18

Cimarron 40, Southwestern Heights 14

Colby 44, Lakin 23

Conway Springs 17, Ellinwood 14

Council Grove 14, St. Marys 12

Cunningham 62, Attica/Argonia Co-op 14

Decatur Community 52, Rawlins County 28

Derby 70, Maize South 28

DeSoto 59, Blue Valley Southwest 33

Dodge City 20, Garden City 14

Ellis 58, Ness City 8

Ell-Saline 50, Goessel 0

Eudora 21, Tonganoxie 17

Eureka 46, Central Heights 20

Fort Scott 20, Circle 13

Frontenac 41, Columbus 14

Garden Plain 49, Douglass 0

Gardner-Edgerton 55, Olathe South 35

Goddard 44, Arkansas City 35

Golden Plains 52, Western Plains 6

Great Bend 43, Hays 19

Hanover 26, Axtell 18

Heights 64, North 0

Hillsboro 48, Lyons 21

Hodgeman County 47, Dighton 0

Hoisington 86, Larned 6

Holcomb 20, Hugoton 14

Holton 21, Hiawatha 13

Humboldt 40, West Franklin 20

Hutchinson 15, Newton 14

Independence 24, Labette County 20

Inman 76, Bennington 0

Jackson Heights 54, Valley Falls 6

Jefferson West 50, Atchison County 12

Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 20

Kingman 37, Belle Plaine 7

Kinsley 28, Sublette 26

Leavenworth 56, West 6

Lebo 58, Centre 0

Liberal 38, Ulysses 8

Lincoln 62, Sylvan-Lucas 36

Little River 68, Central Plains 32

Louisburg 20, Ottawa 13

Lyndon 48, Yates Center 0

Maize 68, Valley Center 34

Manhattan 50, Topeka 0

Marion 28, Remington 12

Marmaton Valley 56, Crest 0

Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 34, Horton 20

Meade 46, Spearville 0

Mill Valley 63, Northwest 28

Minneola 60, Deerfield 14

Moscow 50, Rolla 0

Moundridge 38, Sedgwick 8

Mulvane 60, Field Kindley 0

Nemaha Central 48, Royal Valley 27

Neodesha 35, Baxter Springs 28

North 29, Lawrence 28

Northeast 68, West Elk 18

Northwest 52, South 0

Olathe West 37, East 28

Onaga 34, Pleasant Ridge 19

Peabody-Burns 51, Chetopa 6

Phillipsburg 55, Norton 0

Piper 43, Turner 7

Pittsburg 42, Chanute 0

Pleasanton 45, Uniontown 12

Prairie View 49, Girard 20

Pratt 42, Clearwater 13

Republic County 36, Valley Heights 11

Riley County 40, Hesston 32

Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 37, Doniphan West 0

Rock Creek 48, Concordia 0

Rose Hill 55, Wellington 14

Rossville 36, Olpe 22

Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 49, Hartford 0

Russell 37, Minneapolis 36

Sabetha 42, Oskaloosa 0

Sacred Heart 41, Herington 0

Santa Fe Trail 44, Anderson County 7

Scott 42, Goodland 22

Sedan 54, Central 20

Shawnee Heights 42, Lansing 0

Silver Lake 28, Osage City 21

Smith Center 59, Oakley 14

Smoky Valley 29, Nickerson 7

Solomon 44, Canton-Galva 20

South 55, Haysville Campus 6

South Barber 58, Pawnee Heights 12

Southeast of Saline 55, Halstead 14

Spring Hill 43, Emporia 0

St. Francis 24, Hoxie 20

St. James Academy 38, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 35

St. Mary's-Colgan 59, Erie 0

Stanton County 60, Kansas City East Christian Academy 20

Sumner Academy 32, Harmon 6

Tescott 21, Chase 0

Thunder Ridge 50, Pike Valley 0

Trego 48, LaCrosse 0

Trinity 27, Medicine Lodge 0

Victoria 64, Macksville 6

Wabaunsee 36, Mission Valley 21

Wamego 28, Clay Center 14

Washington County 78, Lakeside 16

Wellsville 72, Osawatomie 0

