High School

Kansas high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Kansas high school football

Brady Twombly

A high school football helmet sits on a field.
A high school football helmet sits on a field. /

The 2025 Kansas High School Football season has rolled into Week 3 on Friday, September 19, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Kansas High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KSHSAA) - September 19, 2025

Kansas high school football final scores, results - September 19, 2025

Abilene 27, Concordia 23

Andover 19, Goddard 16

Anderson County 35, Lexington 6

Andale 53, Rose Hill 16

Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 42, Belle Plaine 20

Aquinas 42, Blue Valley 21

Arkansas City 14, Central 35

Atchison 55, Sumner Academy 28

Atchison County 26, Valley Falls 0

Augusta 40, Winfield 0

Axtell 54, Chase County 0

Baldwin 35, Burlington 0

Basehor-Linwood 35, Shawnee Heights 22

Baxter Springs 14, Girard 32

Bishop Miege 21, Blue Valley West 10

Blue Valley North 26, Blue Valley Southwest 23

Blue Valley Northwest 7, St. James Academy 21

Bluestem 42, Fredonia/Elk Valley 20

Buhler 14, Great Bend 38

Butler 28, St. Mary's Academy 20

Caney Valley 22, Neodesha 6

Canton-Galva 54, Wakefield 8

Cair Paravel 7, Council Grove 39

Central 62, Haysville Campus 13

Central 35, Arkansas City 18

Central Christian 62, Stafford 0

Centralia 44, Onaga 8

Chapman 20, Riley County 21

Cheney 28, Garden Plain 19

Cherryvale 14, Eureka 8

Cimarron 39, Colby 0

Clay Center 34, Louisburg 7

Clearwater 14, Wellington 18

Clifton-Clyde 8, Linn 0

Collegiate 42, El Dorado 0

Columbus 13, St. Mary's-Colgan 55

Council Grove 39, Cair Paravel 7

Cunningham 66, Chetopa 0

Derby 57, South 21

DeSoto 34, Piper 24

Dodge City 27, South 8

Douglass 44, Conway Springs 3

Eisenhower 46, Newton 14

Ellinwood 21, Osawatomie 0

Ellsworth 47, Minneapolis 14

Emporia 50, Field Kindley 0

Erie 12, Humboldt 42

Eudora 24, Spring Hill 14

Eureka 8, Cherryvale 14

Flinthills 30, Sedan 0

Frontenac 42, Riverton 14

Garden City 39, Heights 28

Gardner-Edgerton 51, South 7

Girard 32, Baxter Springs 14

Goodland 7, Oakley 0

Great Bend 38, Buhler 13

Halstead 49, Nickerson 0

Hanover 60, Washington County 0

Haven 38, Smoky Valley 6

Hesston 57, Hillsboro 26

Hiawatha 0, Sabetha 15

Highland Park 36, Schlagle 18

Hill City 58, Thunder Ridge 12

Hillsboro 26, Hesston 57

Hodgeman County 46, Spearville 0

Holcomb 32, Ulysses 0

Holton 37, Royal Valley 21

Hoxie 46, Ellis 32

Hugoton 62, Lakin 7

Humboldt 42, Erie 12

Hutchinson 19, Maize 56

Independence 13, Coffeyville 42

Ingalls 47, Cheylin 12

Iola 6, Santa Fe Trail 49

Jackson Heights 54, Horton 0

Jefferson County North 38, Oskaloosa 0

Jefferson West 27, St. Marys 30

Junction City 21, Northwest 31

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 38, East 21

Kingman 27, Trinity Academy 30

Kinsley 64, St. John 14

Labette County 20, Pittsburg 13

Lawrence Free State 49, West 27

Leavenworth 56, Turner 0

Lebo 60, Waverly 14

Liberal 52, Guymon 13

Lincoln 62, St. John's/Tipton Catholic 14

Little River 62, Centre 0

Logan 38, Lakeside 16

Madison/Hamilton 42, Burlingame 26

Maize 56, Hutchinson 22

Manhattan 10, Hays 4

Marmaton Valley 70, Northeast 24

Marion 60, Bennington 6

Marysville 8, Wamego 34

Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 56, Maranatha Christian Academy 6

McPherson 42, Chanute 12

Meade 64, Satanta 6

Medicine Lodge 21, Moundridge 28

Mill Valley 56, East 21

Minneapolis 14, Ellsworth 47

Mission Valley 55, West Franklin 24

Moundridge 28, Medicine Lodge 21

Mulvane 43, Circle 16

Nemaha Central 56, Rossville 28

Ness City 48, Macksville 0

Northwest 31, Junction City 21

Norton 20, Smith Center 28

Olathe East 14, Olathe South 35

Olathe North 42, North 14

Olathe South 35, Olathe East 20

Olpe 54, Jayhawk Linn 0

Osage City 48, Wabaunsee 14

Oswego 45, Crest 0

Ottawa 40, Paola 7

Otis-Bison 26, Pawnee Heights 7

Oxford 54, Central 8

Peabody-Burns 51, Marais des Cygnes Valley 6

Pike Valley 56, Rock Hills 6

Phillipsburg 19, Thomas More Prep-Marian 20

Pleasant Ridge 6, Troy 52

Prairie View 42, Wellsville 35

Pratt 41, Larned 6

Quinter 30, Dighton 18

Rawlins County 34, Trego 40

Reno County HomeSchool 62, Fairfield 12

Republic County 30, Lyons 8

Riley County 21, Chapman 20

Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 35, McLouth 8

Rock Creek 68, Bonner Springs 0

Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 46, Goessel 0

Sabetha 15, Hiawatha 0

Santa Fe Trail 49, Iola 6

Seaman 61, West 0

Sedgwick 46, Herington 22

Shawnee Mission Northwest 52, Olathe West 33

Silver Lake 19, Perry-Lecompton 6

Skyline 46, Pretty Prairie 6

Smith Center 28, Norton 20

South Barber 58, Ashland 13

Southeast of Saline 50, Beloit 0

Southwestern Heights 15, Syracuse 6

St. Francis 51, Greeley County 0

St. John's/Tipton Catholic 14, Lincoln 62

St. Marys 30, Jefferson West 27

St. Mary's-Colgan 55, Columbus 13

Sterling 60, Inman 47

Tescott 53, Northern Valley 8

Thomas More Prep-Marian 20, Phillipsburg 19

Tonganoxie 40, Lansing 15

Trego 40, Rawlins County 34

Trinity Academy 30, Kingman 27

Troy 52, Pleasant Ridge 6

Uniontown 30, Central Heights 14

Valley Center 35, Maize South 14

Valley Heights 33, Doniphan West 14

Veritas Christian 56, Duchesne 0

Wallace County 32, Decatur Community 28

Wamego 34, Marysville 8

Washington 61, Harmon 0

Wellington 18, Clearwater 14

Weskan 47, Moscow 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Golden Plains 6

Yates Center 30, St. Paul 28

More from High School Football on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Kansas