Kansas high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season has rolled into Week 3 on Friday, September 19, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Abilene 27, Concordia 23
Andover 19, Goddard 16
Anderson County 35, Lexington 6
Andale 53, Rose Hill 16
Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 42, Belle Plaine 20
Aquinas 42, Blue Valley 21
Arkansas City 14, Central 35
Atchison 55, Sumner Academy 28
Atchison County 26, Valley Falls 0
Augusta 40, Winfield 0
Axtell 54, Chase County 0
Baldwin 35, Burlington 0
Basehor-Linwood 35, Shawnee Heights 22
Baxter Springs 14, Girard 32
Bishop Miege 21, Blue Valley West 10
Blue Valley North 26, Blue Valley Southwest 23
Blue Valley Northwest 7, St. James Academy 21
Bluestem 42, Fredonia/Elk Valley 20
Buhler 14, Great Bend 38
Butler 28, St. Mary's Academy 20
Caney Valley 22, Neodesha 6
Canton-Galva 54, Wakefield 8
Cair Paravel 7, Council Grove 39
Central 62, Haysville Campus 13
Central 35, Arkansas City 18
Central Christian 62, Stafford 0
Centralia 44, Onaga 8
Chapman 20, Riley County 21
Cheney 28, Garden Plain 19
Cherryvale 14, Eureka 8
Cimarron 39, Colby 0
Clay Center 34, Louisburg 7
Clearwater 14, Wellington 18
Clifton-Clyde 8, Linn 0
Collegiate 42, El Dorado 0
Columbus 13, St. Mary's-Colgan 55
Council Grove 39, Cair Paravel 7
Cunningham 66, Chetopa 0
Derby 57, South 21
DeSoto 34, Piper 24
Dodge City 27, South 8
Douglass 44, Conway Springs 3
Eisenhower 46, Newton 14
Ellinwood 21, Osawatomie 0
Ellsworth 47, Minneapolis 14
Emporia 50, Field Kindley 0
Erie 12, Humboldt 42
Eudora 24, Spring Hill 14
Eureka 8, Cherryvale 14
Flinthills 30, Sedan 0
Frontenac 42, Riverton 14
Garden City 39, Heights 28
Gardner-Edgerton 51, South 7
Girard 32, Baxter Springs 14
Goodland 7, Oakley 0
Great Bend 38, Buhler 13
Halstead 49, Nickerson 0
Hanover 60, Washington County 0
Haven 38, Smoky Valley 6
Hesston 57, Hillsboro 26
Hiawatha 0, Sabetha 15
Highland Park 36, Schlagle 18
Hill City 58, Thunder Ridge 12
Hillsboro 26, Hesston 57
Hodgeman County 46, Spearville 0
Holcomb 32, Ulysses 0
Holton 37, Royal Valley 21
Hoxie 46, Ellis 32
Hugoton 62, Lakin 7
Humboldt 42, Erie 12
Hutchinson 19, Maize 56
Independence 13, Coffeyville 42
Ingalls 47, Cheylin 12
Iola 6, Santa Fe Trail 49
Jackson Heights 54, Horton 0
Jefferson County North 38, Oskaloosa 0
Jefferson West 27, St. Marys 30
Junction City 21, Northwest 31
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 38, East 21
Kingman 27, Trinity Academy 30
Kinsley 64, St. John 14
Labette County 20, Pittsburg 13
Lawrence Free State 49, West 27
Leavenworth 56, Turner 0
Lebo 60, Waverly 14
Liberal 52, Guymon 13
Lincoln 62, St. John's/Tipton Catholic 14
Little River 62, Centre 0
Logan 38, Lakeside 16
Madison/Hamilton 42, Burlingame 26
Maize 56, Hutchinson 22
Manhattan 10, Hays 4
Marmaton Valley 70, Northeast 24
Marion 60, Bennington 6
Marysville 8, Wamego 34
Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 56, Maranatha Christian Academy 6
McPherson 42, Chanute 12
Meade 64, Satanta 6
Medicine Lodge 21, Moundridge 28
Mill Valley 56, East 21
Minneapolis 14, Ellsworth 47
Mission Valley 55, West Franklin 24
Moundridge 28, Medicine Lodge 21
Mulvane 43, Circle 16
Nemaha Central 56, Rossville 28
Ness City 48, Macksville 0
Northwest 31, Junction City 21
Norton 20, Smith Center 28
Olathe East 14, Olathe South 35
Olathe North 42, North 14
Olathe South 35, Olathe East 20
Olpe 54, Jayhawk Linn 0
Osage City 48, Wabaunsee 14
Oswego 45, Crest 0
Ottawa 40, Paola 7
Otis-Bison 26, Pawnee Heights 7
Oxford 54, Central 8
Peabody-Burns 51, Marais des Cygnes Valley 6
Pike Valley 56, Rock Hills 6
Phillipsburg 19, Thomas More Prep-Marian 20
Pleasant Ridge 6, Troy 52
Prairie View 42, Wellsville 35
Pratt 41, Larned 6
Quinter 30, Dighton 18
Rawlins County 34, Trego 40
Reno County HomeSchool 62, Fairfield 12
Republic County 30, Lyons 8
Riley County 21, Chapman 20
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 35, McLouth 8
Rock Creek 68, Bonner Springs 0
Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 46, Goessel 0
Sabetha 15, Hiawatha 0
Santa Fe Trail 49, Iola 6
Seaman 61, West 0
Sedgwick 46, Herington 22
Shawnee Mission Northwest 52, Olathe West 33
Silver Lake 19, Perry-Lecompton 6
Skyline 46, Pretty Prairie 6
Smith Center 28, Norton 20
South Barber 58, Ashland 13
Southeast of Saline 50, Beloit 0
Southwestern Heights 15, Syracuse 6
St. Francis 51, Greeley County 0
St. John's/Tipton Catholic 14, Lincoln 62
St. Marys 30, Jefferson West 27
St. Mary's-Colgan 55, Columbus 13
Sterling 60, Inman 47
Tescott 53, Northern Valley 8
Thomas More Prep-Marian 20, Phillipsburg 19
Tonganoxie 40, Lansing 15
Trego 40, Rawlins County 34
Trinity Academy 30, Kingman 27
Troy 52, Pleasant Ridge 6
Uniontown 30, Central Heights 14
Valley Center 35, Maize South 14
Valley Heights 33, Doniphan West 14
Veritas Christian 56, Duchesne 0
Wallace County 32, Decatur Community 28
Wamego 34, Marysville 8
Washington 61, Harmon 0
Wellington 18, Clearwater 14
Weskan 47, Moscow 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Golden Plains 6
Yates Center 30, St. Paul 28