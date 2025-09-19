Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 154 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, September 19, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to Week 3.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 18 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 19, 2025. The game of the night is St. James Academy vs Blue Valley Northwest.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 26 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 19, 2025 being highlighted by No. 1 Aquinas vs No.15 Blue Valley.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 26 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 19, 2025. There are 5 games including ranked teams, highlighted by No. 10 Bishop Miege vs Blue Valley West.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 34 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 12, 2025 with the game of the night being No. 19 Cheney vs Garden Plains.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 39 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Plainville vs Russell, starts at 7:00 PM
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 34 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Syracuse vs Southwestern Heights, starts at 7:00 PM.
