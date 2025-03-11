Kansas (KSHSAA) girls high school basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/12/2025)
The postseason is officially here as the 2025 Kansas girl high school basketball playoffs begin with KSHSAA state tournament action tipping off on March 12.
The winners from the first round will move on to Friday's semifinals, and all state championships will be decided on Saturday.
Here are the links for KSHSAA playoff brackets from every classification in Kansas girls high school basketball, as well as this week's first-round matchups:
2025 KSHSAA Class 6A Girls Basketball Bracket
(1) Derby vs. (8) East
(4) Olathe South vs. (5) Olathe North
(2) Heights vs. (7) Olathe West
(3) Blue Valley North vs. (6) Washburn Rural
2025 KSHSAA Class 5A Girls Basketball Bracket
(1) Hays vs. (8) Aquinas
(4) Spring Hill vs. (5) Maize South
(2) Seaman vs. (7) Piper
(3) Andover vs. (6) St. James Academy
2025 KSHSAA Class 4A Girls Basketball Bracket
(1) Wellington vs. (8) Andale
(4) Labette County vs. (5) Buhler
(2) Hayden vs. (7) Clay Center
(3) Eudora vs. (6) Bishop Miege
2025 KSHSAA Class 3A Girls Basketball Bracket
(1) Hesston vs. (8) Holcomb
(4) Silver Lake vs. (5) Girard
(2) Halstead vs. (7) Neodesha
(3) Osage City (6) Colby
2025 KSHSAA Class 2A Girls Basketball Bracket
(1) Moundridge vs. (8) Thomas More Prep-Marian
(4) Phillipsburg vs. (5) Inman
(2) St. Mary's-Colgan vs. (7) Valley Heights
(3) Chase County vs. (6) Doniphan West
2025 KSHSAA Class 1A DI Girls Basketball Bracket
(1) Little River vs. (8) Crest
(4) South Gray vs. (5) Quinter
(2) Centralia vs. (7) St. John
(3) Troy vs. (6) Central Plains
2025 KSHSAA Class 1A DII Girls Basketball Bracket
(1) South Haven vs. (8) Linn
(4) Bucklin vs. (5) Attica
(2) Lebo vs. (7) Hodgeman County
(3) Hanover vs. (6) Wallace County
KSHSAA girls high school basketball Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free to play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Think you know who will win each game? Log in or create a profile, then make your picks here.
Latest Kansas high school sports news
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports