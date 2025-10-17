Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 149 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, October 17, including 16 games featuring pre-season statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to Week 7.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 17 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is Blue Valley Northwest vs Aquinas.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 23 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs St. James Academy.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 22 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is Eudora vs Tonganoxie.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 21 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Holcomb traveling to Hugoton in a battle of undefeated teams.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 26 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is Anthony-Harper-Chaparral vs Haven.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 29 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Smith Center vs Oakley, starts at 7:00 PM.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.