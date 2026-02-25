Class SS Defending Champs Hand Sees Beefed Up Schedule With Many Larger-School Opponents
The Hand Tigers football program captured its 15th state title last season, defeating defending champion Killingly 37-13. It was the second Connecticut state title in the last three seasons for Erik Becker’s squad, which year in and year out, is one of the state’s most talented football programs.
The Tigers Snapped Killingly's Winning Streak in 2025
Hand snapped Killingly’s 25-game win streak and ended the season ranked No. 2 in GameTimeCT’s final poll.
As for the 2026 season, the Tigers will look to repeat as champions, a feat the team last did during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The Tigers will face five playoff teams from last season. They’ll travel out of state for their season opener, facing one of the top high schools in Rhode Island as one of their two Alliance matchups. Their other Alliance matchup will be against the Nonnewaug Chiefs, a team they beat 42-0 in the Class SS semifinals last season.
Hand will be at home for three of its first five games before its midseason bye.
Hand 2026 Football Schedule
-Week 1 (9/11) @ Bishop Hendricken (R.I., Alliance game)
-Week 2 (9/18) VS. Nonnewaug (Alliance game)
-Week 3 (9/25) @ North Haven
-Week 4 (10/2) VS. Fairfield Prep
-Week 5 (10/9) VS. Cheshire
-Week 6 BYE
-Week 7 (10/23) @ Shelton
-Week 8 (10/30) @ West Haven
-Week 9 (11/6) VS. Lyman Hall
-Week 10 (11/13) VS. Sheehan
-Week 11 (11/25) @ Guilford
Hand Head Coach Erik Becker Embracing Challenging 2026 Schedule
As the defending Class SS state champions, Hand was due for a challenging schedule. Given their school size, Class SS status, and playing in the Southern Connecticut Conference, every week presents its own challenge, and Becker looks forward to the schedule ahead.
“We are proud to have earned the hardest schedule in the SCC,” said Becker. “As a SS school, we are proud to step up against larger teams every week. The SCC schedule is a prize fight every week. We realize we will get everyone’s best game and we welcome that. If we can endure our regular season schedule, we will be battle tested, and ready for playoff competition.”
The Tigers will play its second ever out-of-state game when they’re welcomed in Rhode Island against Bishop Hendricken in Week 1.
“The out-of-state game will be our second all-time, our first was game one against Mount Everett, Massachusetts in 197,” said Becker. “Bishop is a phenomenal program and will be a monumental challenge.”