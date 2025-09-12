Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

High School

Silver Lake players run onto the field during the War on 24 football game at Rossville High School, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
There are 162 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, September 12, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.

Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12

With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to Week 2.

KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 21 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 12, 2025. The game of the night is No. 4 Manhattan vs Lawrence Free State.

View full Class 6A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 27 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 12, 2025 being highlighted by No. 1 Aquinas vs No. 5 St. James Academy.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 26 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 12, 2025. There are 4 games including ranked teams, highlighted by No. 10 Bishop Miege vs Blue Valley Southwest.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 34 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 12, 2025 with the game of the night being No. 16 Andale vs Wellington.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12


here are 38 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Sabetha vs Perry-Lecompton, starts at 7:00 PM.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 36 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 12, 2025 being highlighted by Sterling vs Moundridge.

View full Class 1A scoreboard

