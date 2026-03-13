Kansas vs. Houston Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship Semifinal

The Houston Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to clash in a Big 12 Tournament semifinal showdown between two teams ranked in the top 15 in the country.

The Jayhawks won the regular-season meeting against the Cougars back on February 23, beating them 69-56. Can Houston get its revenge with a berth in the Conference Tournament final on the line tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Kansas vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kansas +5.5 (-105)

Houston -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kansas +205

Houston -255

Total

OVER 138.5 (-110)

UNDER 138.5 (-110)

Kansas vs. Houston How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Kansas Record: 23-9 (12-6 in Big 12)

Houston Record: 27-5 (14-4 in Big 12)

Kansas vs. Houston Betting Trends

Kansas is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games

The UNDER is 11-5 in Kansas's last 16 games

Houston is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 9-3 in Houston's last 12 games

Kansas vs. Houston Key Player to Watch

Darryn Peterson, G - Kansas Jayhawks

Darryn Peterson is one of the best guards in the country when he brings his best stuff. The problem is, he sometimes seems lackadaisical, even asking for a substitution at seemingly random moments of the game. Kansas fans are hoping that now that it's March, he'll lock in and carry this team to glory. He's averaging 20 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Kansas vs. Houston Prediction and Pick

Houston has been the superior team on both sides of the court this season. The Cougars rank 141st in effective field goal percentage, compared to Kansas at 142nd. They also rank fifth in defensive efficiency, compared to Kansas at 33rd.

The biggest difference maker in this game is going to be Houston's front court. 64.5% of the Jayhawks' shots come from two-point range, and now they have to face one of the best interior defenses in the country. Houston keeps teams to shooting just 46.3% from two-point range.

Don't overthink the fact that Kansas won the first meeting between these two teams. Houston is the side to back tonight.

Pick: Houston -5.5 (-115)

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