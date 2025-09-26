Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 156 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, September 26, including 18 games featuring pre-season statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to Week 4.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 19 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 26, 2025. The game of the night is Gardner-Edgerton vs Olathe North.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 25 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 26, 2025 being highlighted by Basehor-Linwood vs DeSoto.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 26 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 26, 2025. The game of the night is Bishop Miege traveling to Rockhurst (MO).
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 22 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 26, 2025 being highlighted by Collegiate vs Andale.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 28 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Chanute vs Nemaha Central, starts at 6:00 PM.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 28 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Remington vs Inman, starts at 7:00 PM.
