Kansas lands services of prized football, basketball recruit Jaden Nickens

Dana Becker

Jaden Nickens, a current high school senior, has committed to play football and basketball at the University of Kansas.
Four-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens will make another move across the country for his college career.

Nickens, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., announced his decision to commit to the University of Kansas. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder is planning to pull double-duty, joining both the Jayhawk football and basketball teams.

“It just all came together,” Nickens told On3. “The basketball staff started recruiting me first, then I started talking to the football staff a couple of weeks later. They got on the same page, I got the offer and I made my decision.”

Nickens picked Kansas over offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and California. Over the past summer, he moved from Oklahoma to California for his final prep season.

“Kansas is a great basketball school, they are building a top football program and I get to play both sports for a great school that have great coaches,” he said. “I love how those coaches worked together to recruit me, how they both want me to play both sports and it is a great fit for me.”

While he has yet to pay Lawrence, Kan. a visit, Nickens knows where he is going ahead of his first trip there soon. 

Over his high school career, Nickens has won three state basketball titles and will join a team that features Bryce James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James. While unranked on the basketball court, he is the fifth-best athlete in the 2025 class for football according to Rivals.

Arizona State recently offered Nickens for both sports, as well.

