Legendary Kansas High School Football Coach Roger Barta Dies at 79
As reported by High School Football America and others, Roger Barta, the architect behind one of the greatest dynasties in high school football history, has passed away at the age of 79, according to High School Football America.
Smith Center's 79-Game Win Streak Cemented National Legacy
Barta led Smith Center High School to an incredible 79-game winning streak — fifth longest in high school football history. Under his leadership, the program became a powerhouse in Kansas and drew national attention for its dominance and culture of character.
He finished his coaching career with an impressive 323-68 record and eight state championships.
Honored in Hall of Fame and Literature
In 2014, two years after his retirement, Barta was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, honoring his remarkable legacy.
His impact reached beyond the gridiron in 2010, when New York Times best-selling author Joe Drape published Our Boys: A Perfect Season on the Plains with the Smith Center Redmen. The book chronicled the 2008 season and the tight-knit Smith Center community of fewer than 2,000 people. Drape even moved his family to the town to capture the full spirit of the team and its legendary coach.
A Legacy That Transcends Football
Roger Barta was more than just a football coach—he was a community pillar and mentor whose teachings on life and teamwork made a lasting impact far beyond the field. His legacy lives on through his players, his town, and the pages of a story that touched readers nationwide.