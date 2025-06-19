High School

Legendary Kansas High School Football Coach Roger Barta Dies at 79

Smith Center icon led team to 79-game win streak, eight state titles, and national fame chronicled in best-selling book "Our Boys"

Gary Adornato

Roger Barta, who once led Smith Center (Kansas) on a 79-game win streak has passed at the age of 79.
Roger Barta, who once led Smith Center (Kansas) on a 79-game win streak has passed at the age of 79. / KSHSAA

Roger Barta, Kansas Coaching Icon, Dies at 79

As reported by High School Football America and others, Roger Barta, the architect behind one of the greatest dynasties in high school football history, has passed away at the age of 79, according to High School Football America.

Smith Center's 79-Game Win Streak Cemented National Legacy

Barta led Smith Center High School to an incredible 79-game winning streak — fifth longest in high school football history. Under his leadership, the program became a powerhouse in Kansas and drew national attention for its dominance and culture of character.

He finished his coaching career with an impressive 323-68 record and eight state championships.

Honored in Hall of Fame and Literature

In 2014, two years after his retirement, Barta was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, honoring his remarkable legacy.

His impact reached beyond the gridiron in 2010, when New York Times best-selling author Joe Drape published Our Boys: A Perfect Season on the Plains with the Smith Center Redmen. The book chronicled the 2008 season and the tight-knit Smith Center community of fewer than 2,000 people. Drape even moved his family to the town to capture the full spirit of the team and its legendary coach.

A Legacy That Transcends Football

Roger Barta was more than just a football coach—he was a community pillar and mentor whose teachings on life and teamwork made a lasting impact far beyond the field. His legacy lives on through his players, his town, and the pages of a story that touched readers nationwide.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Kansas