Legendary Kansas High School Football Coach Steps Down
A long-time Kansas high school football head coach has announced he is stepping down from his post.
Olathe North High School announced that Chris McCartney is ending his run as head coach of the Eagles, a position he took on starting in 2015 after replacing Gene Wier.
McCartney started at Olathe North in 1996 as a position coach, taking over as defensive coordinator before being promoted to leader of the program.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the head coach of this great organization, and I will always cherish the memories,” McCartney said. “I love the Olathe North community and appreciate all of the support you have provided us. The Olathe North Eagle Family has been a huge part in helping us achieve success during the last 30 years.”
Chris McCartney Part Of Eight State Championships At Olathe North
With McCartney on the coaching staff, Olathe North captured eight Kansas high school football state championships.
“I appreciate everything that Coach McCartney has done for our football program over the years,” Olathe North athletic director Josh Price said. “Coach McCartney has been in the trenches at North for three decades molding young men into leaders. During his time, he has been part of some of the greatest football teams not only in Olathe North history but in Kansas state history as well.
“I personally want to thank Coach Mac for his long-time commitment and dedication to the Olathe North Eagle Football Family.”
Olathe North Went 5-5 In 2025, Returns Several Key Pieces
The Eagles completed the 2025 season with a 5-5 record overall, going 4-3 in the district. They earned a 28-7 victory over Shawnee Mission South before falling to Gardner-Edgerton, 63-35.
Noah Major is set to return after playing in six games at quarterback, completing 5 of 10 passes for 75 yards. Chase Williams ran for 319 yards and scored five touchdowns, recording a pair of 100-yard games as a sophomore like Major.
Leading receiver Akobi Bruce, who caught 42 passes for 626 yards and scored eight touchdowns, will be a senior.
Olathe North has started the process of hiring a new head football coach for the program.