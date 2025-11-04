Tragedy Turns To Love Through Fallen Kansas High School Football Player
A tragic and sad story from a Kansas high school football player has turned into one of everlasting love and passion.
Columbus High School junior Quinn Lloyd passed away last week after an incident in his hometown of Columbus, Kansas. He is an organ donor and will be providing life to several others as soon as he is taken off life support.
“(Tuesday) this young man is doing something that most of us will never have the chance, or the courage, to do,” the Columbus Fire Rescue Facebook page posted. “Even in the face of tragedy, his story is ending with an act of incredible love.
“As his family prepares to say their goodbyes, his organs will be donated to give others a second chance at life. Somewhere out there, hearts will beat stronger, lungs will breathe deeper and families will be reunited with hope all because of Quinn.
“Please keep his family, friends and loved ones in your prayers as they walk through this unthinkable loss. May they find comfort in knowing that even in his final moments, he became a hero, a light in someone else’s darkness.”
Organs Will Be Used to Safe Others, Extend Lives
Students and faculty at Columbus High School organized Quinn’s Honor Walk at the Springfield Hospital.
Upon Lloyd being taken off life support, he will be taken to the operating room for organ recovery. From there, he will be flown to St. Louis for tissue recovery.
A memorial service for Lloyd is scheduled for Saturday where he will be laid to rest alongside his sister, Ruby, after being cremated.
Honor Walk Given to Quinn Lloyd
The honor walk is a way to recognize individuals who have chosen to donate their organs after death. It is a meaningful way for healthcare teams, family members and others to honor those for their life-saving gifts.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Lloyd family for donations to help in this difficult time.
“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of a truly beautiful soul,” reads a post on the page. “Quinn, a boy who touched every life around him with his warmth, kindness and love. Quinn was one of three triplets, and the bond he shared with his siblings and family was something incredibly special.
“He had a smile that could light up a room and a heart that overflowed with compassion for others.”